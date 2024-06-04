Howard Law Professor John Woods, Jr. appointed to ICSID Panel by President Biden

U.S. President Joseph R. Biden has appointed Howard Law Professor and Founder of the Garvey-Nkrumah Development Incubator, John Woods, Jr., to the International Centre for the Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) Panel of Arbitrators and Conciliators. ICSID is the world’s leading international arbitration institution dedicated to investor-state dispute settlement. Professor Woods will serve a six-year term on the Panel, through 2030.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Woods said: “I am humbled that I was selected by President Biden to serve in this capacity. From the quest to sustain industrial peace to formulating equitable solutions in addressing international investment disputes, the world is increasingly leaning in and leveraging ADR to resolve both domestic and cross-border conflict. I am excited to serve and contribute to advancing this effort.”

Attorney Woods brings over 20 years of experience in international law and dispute resolution, offering his expertise in legal, international development, and dispute resolution services across the U.S., Caribbean, South America, Central America, Europe, and Africa. His areas of specialization include transportation, construction, professional sports, labor, commercial transactions, securities, international investment, and real estate.

Recently, Woods was awarded a Fulbright Scholars Award (2024) for the Garvey-Nkrumah Development Incubator, a cross-cultural development program he founded. This initiative from Woods’ AFCA Development Group is a summer leadership and professional development program aimed at training aspiring lawyers of African descent in the US, the Caribbean, and Africa. The focus is on fields that serve as pillars to international and economic development and where such lawyers are grossly underrepresented: international law, trade & development, public policy, and conflict resolution.

The program, founded in 2022 is coordinated in partnership with a consortium of U.S., Caribbean, and African colleges and universities, including Howard University School of Law (ADR Program), the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) Law School, The University of the West Indies (UWI) Faculty of Law (Cave Hill Campus, Barbados), and UWI-Shridath Ramphal Centre for International Trade Law, Policy, and Services, as well as international governmental organizations, including the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States.

Established in honor of international civil rights leaders, political theorists, and dignitaries Marcus Garvey and Kwame Nkrumah, this fellowship provides a comprehensive “experiential learning laboratory” for program participants.