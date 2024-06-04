Concrete Shield Coatings Announces New Competitive Pricing for One-Day Polyurea Garage Floor Coating in Chicago
Concrete Shield Coatings Announces New Competitive Pricing for One-Day Polyurea Garage Floor Coating System in Chicago and Suburbs
With the added benefits of enhanced durability, anti-slip properties, and rapid installation, our customers can enjoy a safer and more attractive garage space in no time.”NORTHBROOK, IL, US, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concrete Shield Coatings, a leading provider of high-quality garage floor coating solutions, is excited to announce new, competitive pricing for its renowned one-day polyurea garage floor coating system. Effective immediately, homeowners and businesses in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs can take advantage of this premium service at an unbeatable rate of just $5 per square foot.
— Dmitriy K
Concrete Shield Coatings is known for its commitment to delivering top-tier concrete floor coatings that enhance the functionality and aesthetics of garage spaces. The company's one-day garage floor system is designed to provide a swift, efficient, and long-lasting solution for garage floors, ensuring minimal disruption to daily routines.
**Key Benefits of Concrete Shield Coatings' Polyurea Garage Coating:**
- **One-Day Installation**: Professional teams can complete the entire installation process in just one day, allowing for a beautiful garage floor without prolonged downtime.
- **Stronger Than Epoxy**: Polyurea coatings are renowned for their superior strength and durability, offering a more resilient alternative to traditional epoxy coatings. They are resistant to chemicals, abrasions, and impacts, ensuring the garage floor maintains its pristine condition for years.
- **Anti-Slip Floors**: Safety is a top priority. Polyurea coatings feature an anti-slip finish, reducing the risk of slips and falls, especially in areas prone to moisture. This makes these floors ideal for families with children and seniors.
- **Fast Installation**: The quick curing time of polyurea means the new garage floor is ready for use sooner than other coating options. This rapid installation process is perfect for those with busy schedules who need their garage back in use quickly.
- **Concrete Floor Coatings**: Enhance the look and functionality of garage concrete floors with a range of colors and finishes tailored to custom style and needs. Different flake color options will provide a sleek, modern appearance that can transform any garage into a more attractive and functional space.
"We are thrilled to offer our customers in Chicago and the suburbs a high-quality, cost-effective solution for their garage flooring needs," said Dimitriy K, owner of Concrete Shield Coatings. "Our new pricing reflects our commitment to making our premium one-day polyurea garage floor coating system accessible to more homeowners and businesses. With the added benefits of enhanced durability, anti-slip properties, and rapid installation, our customers can enjoy a safer and more attractive garage space in no time."
Concrete Shield Coatings continues to set the industry standard with its innovative solutions and exceptional customer service. Their teams of experienced professionals are dedicated to ensuring every installation meets the highest standards of quality and performance. The company takes pride in transforming ordinary concrete floors into extraordinary spaces that enhance the value and usability of homes and businesses.
For more information about our one-day polyurea garage floor coating system and to schedule a consultation, please visit concreteshieldcoatingsinc.com or contact them at (847) 999-6330 or info@concreteshieldcoatingsinc.com. Their friendly and knowledgeable team is ready to assist you with all your garage flooring needs.
**About Concrete Shield Coatings**
Concrete Shield Coatings is a premier provider of concrete floor coatings specializing in polyurea garage floor systems. With a focus on quality, durability, and customer satisfaction, Concrete Shield Coatings delivers top-notch flooring solutions that stand the test of time. Companies' products are designed to provide maximum protection and aesthetic appeal, making them a trusted choice for homeowners and businesses alike.
**Media Contact:**
Dmitriy K
Owner
Concrete Shield Coatings
(847) 999-6330
concreteshieldcoatingsinc.com
Dmitriy K
Concrete Shield Coatings Inc
+1 847-999-6330
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube