Chicago’s EDM Construction Solutions Expands Remodeling Services Amid Rising Interest in Kitchen Upgrades

EDM Construction Solutions expands remodeling services in Chicago as kitchen renovations and whole home updates grow in demand across residential markets.

Clients are prioritizing kitchens that reflect how they live—functionally, aesthetically, and sustainably.” — Ed Makarevic, President, EDM Construction Solutions

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EDM Construction Solutions, a residential renovation and construction company based in the greater Chicago area, has announced the expansion of its remodeling operations in response to increasing regional demand for customized kitchen renovations and related interior upgrades. The expansion includes increased staffing, new supplier partnerships, and a broadened service model to accommodate growing interest in kitchen and whole home remodeling projects.According to company leadership, the decision follows two consecutive years of increased service requests tied specifically to kitchen remodeling Chicago trends, particularly in older homes undergoing functional updates and aesthetic redesigns. The kitchen remains one of the most frequently upgraded rooms in American homes, often serving as a focal point for broader renovation strategies aimed at improving property value and livability.“Kitchen renovations continue to be a leading priority for homeowners throughout the Chicago area,” said Ed Makarevic, President of EDM Construction Solutions. “Our expanded services are designed to address not only demand volume but also the level of customization and design integration clients are seeking.”Recent activity in Chicago’s residential construction market supports this move. As interest rates stabilize and property owners remain focused on long-term usability over short-term resale, many are turning to professional remodeling services to modernize kitchens, open floor plans, and integrate energy-efficient fixtures and finishes. EDM Construction Solutions has seen increased requests for kitchen layouts that incorporate island installations, built-in storage, extended countertops, and improved lighting.The company’s expanded offerings include new design packages that integrate architectural planning, cabinetry sourcing, appliance coordination, and electrical modifications, all of which are common components in full-scale kitchen remodeling. The team has also strengthened its relationships with regional material suppliers to ensure more consistent delivery timelines for items such as custom cabinetry, tile, flooring, and fixtures—elements often impacted by delays in the broader construction supply chain.Project demand is coming from a variety of property types across Chicago and its suburbs, including vintage city homes, mid-century suburban layouts, and multi-unit residential properties undergoing phased updates. In many cases, kitchen remodeling projects are initiated as part of broader whole home remodeling efforts, particularly among homeowners who plan to remain in place for the foreseeable future.“One of the key shifts we’re observing is a greater emphasis on personalization,” Makarevic noted. “Clients want their kitchens to reflect both how they cook and how they live. That means integrated dining areas, improved natural light, and greater adaptability of space.”EDM Construction Solutions has updated its consultation and planning processes to reflect these preferences. Each kitchen remodeling projects now begins with a detailed site evaluation and client planning session, allowing designers and project managers to align structural feasibility with aesthetic goals. This process helps mitigate design revisions and supports more accurate timeline and cost forecasting.As part of its remodeling service expansion, the company has invested in workforce development across design, carpentry, plumbing, and finish trades. This includes both new hiring and expanded training programs for existing staff to support industry best practices and project management consistency. The company reports that this investment is critical to ensuring quality control across concurrent remodeling projects in diverse neighborhoods.EDM’s kitchen renovation work often involves coordination with electricians, HVAC specialists, and building inspectors, particularly when older homes are being brought up to current energy and safety codes. The company maintains compliance with city and county permitting requirements and incorporates zoning and access considerations into each phase of project planning.In recent months, the company has seen increased client interest in sustainable remodeling options, including low-VOC materials, energy-efficient lighting, induction cooktops, and water-conserving plumbing fixtures. Many of these elements are becoming standard in premium kitchen designs and contribute to improved long-term operational efficiency and reduced utility costs.In addition to its core remodeling services, EDM Construction Solutions continues to work closely with real estate agents, architects, and property investors seeking strategic renovation solutions for resale or rental properties. Kitchen upgrades are consistently cited in market data as a key driver of increased property value and buyer appeal, making them a focal point in many value-add improvement strategies.Search trends throughout the Chicago area reflect these patterns. Keywords such as “kitchen remodeling Chicago,” “kitchen renovation,” and “remodeling service near me” have seen a year-over-year increase, especially during spring and summer months when many homeowners initiate construction plans.In neighborhoods such as Logan Square, West Town, and Oak Park, kitchen remodeling requests have often centered on maximizing space within existing footprints. In newer suburban developments, projects tend to involve expanding kitchens into adjacent rooms or combining dining and cooking areas to meet modern preferences for open-concept living.The company’s expanded operations include improved digital tools for planning and communication. Clients can now receive 3D renderings, product catalogs, and timeline tracking via a centralized online platform. These enhancements help streamline project approvals and maintain visibility into progress milestones, material selections, and schedule updates.Looking ahead, EDM Construction Solutions plans to further increase its capacity to manage multiple concurrent remodeling projects, with a focus on maintaining craftsmanship and transparency at each stage of service delivery. The company’s leadership continues to monitor regional housing trends and evolving consumer expectations in order to align offerings with emerging needs.“Our approach is centered on thoughtful execution—matching each remodeling project with the tools, people, and planning it requires,” Makarevic said. “The expansion of our kitchen and home remodeling services reflects our commitment to meeting those expectations with clarity and care.”About EDM Construction SolutionsEDM Construction Solutions is a residential remodeling and construction company based in Lockport, Illinois, serving the Chicago metropolitan area. The company provides customized renovation services including kitchen remodeling, whole home upgrades, bathroom renovations, and structural modifications. Known for its collaborative planning model and commitment to build quality, EDM Construction Solutions supports clients throughout all phases of home improvement and project execution.For inquiries, project consultations, or media requests, contact:Media Contact:Ed MakarevicPresidentEDM Construction Solutions16633 W Adobe Dr, Lockport, IL 60441Phone: +1 (630) 881-5666Email: contact@edmconstructionsolutions.comWebsite: www.edmconstructionsolutions.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.