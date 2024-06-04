Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,790 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,874 in the last 365 days.

VSP Berlin-Fire Investigation-Waitsfield Vermont

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

      

CASE#: 24A3003639

TROOPER: Det. Sgt. David Hurwitch                                               

STATION: Berlin Barracks – Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit                

CONTACT#: (802)229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: June 4, 2024, at 10:01 AM

LOCATION: 157 Mehuron Drive, Waitsfield

INCIDENT: Fire Investigation

 

VICTIM: Jennifer Stella

Age: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waitsfield, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 04, 2024, at approximately 10:01 a.m. the Waitsfield Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire involving a residence on Mehuron Drive in Waitsfield.  When fire crews arrived, they discovered heavy smoke and fire in the basement of the residence. 

 

As part of the Waitsfield Fire Chief’s assessment of the scene he contacted the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit and requested assistance in determining the origin and cause of the fire event.

 

Members of the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit responded to the fire scene and conducted a scene examination beginning on Tuesday June 04, 2024.  The origin of the fire was determined to be within the basement of the residence and the cause was improperly disposed of paper towels soaked in linseed oil.

 

There were no injuries associated with this fire, its suppression, or the investigation.   There was significant water, fire and smoke damage to the basement of the residence and its contents with damage estimates in excess of $100,000.00.

 

Anyone with information about this fire or who may have been in the area of the fire during the morning hours of June 06, 2024, is asked to contact the State Police at (802)229-9191.

 

Det. Sergeant David Hurwitch

VT State Police

Fire and Explosions Investigations Unit

Office – (802)878-7111

Email – David.Hurwitch@Vermont.gov 

To request a report use the link below:

https://vsp.vermont.gov/public/recordrequests

 

 

 

 

You just read:

VSP Berlin-Fire Investigation-Waitsfield Vermont

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more