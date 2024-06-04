Submit Release
Media Advisory: Gov. Roy Cooper to Present at Governor's Crime Commission Meeting

Raleigh, N.C.

Raleigh, NC — Governor Roy Cooper will join the Governor's Crime Commission at its next quarterly meeting on Thursday, June 6.

What: 
Hybrid meeting

When: 
Thursday, June 6, 2024, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Where: 

Agenda: 
9:00 a.m.    
Call to Order, Roll Call, Ethics, Approval of Minutes    
Robert A. Evans, chairman

9:10 a.m.    
GCC Updates    
Caroline Farmer, executive director, Governor’s Crime Commission

9:15 a.m.    
Association Updates     
Monika Johnson Hostler, executive director, NC Coalition Against Sexual Assault
Deana Joy, executive director, Children's Advocacy Centers of North Carolina, Inc
Carianne Fisher, executive director, NC Coalition Against Domestic Violence

10:15 a.m.    
Criminal Justice Priorities     
Governor Roy Cooper

10:30 a.m.    
Violence Prevention    
Siarra Scott, deputy director, Office of Violence Prevention

10:40 a.m.
Break
   
10:50 a.m.    
Juvenile Justice Updates    
Wiliam Lassiter, deputy secretary, Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention

11:15 a.m.    
Subrecipient Highlight    
Rachel Valentine, executive director, Orange County Rape Crisis Center

11:35 a.m.    
Old/New Business
Robert A. Evans, Chairman

Adjourn

The next meeting of the Governor's Crime Commission will be held Sept. 5, 2024.

About the Governor's Crime Commission: 
The Governor’s Crime Commission serves as the chief advisory body to the governor and to the secretary of the Department of Public Safety on crime and justice issues. The commission serves as the state administering agency designated to apply for federal criminal justice funding from the US Department of Justice on behalf of the State of North Carolina. Visit ncdps.gov/gcc for more information.

