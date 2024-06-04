Media Advisory: Gov. Roy Cooper to Present at Governor's Crime Commission Meeting
Raleigh, N.C.
Raleigh, NC — Governor Roy Cooper will join the Governor's Crime Commission at its next quarterly meeting on Thursday, June 6.
What:
Hybrid meeting
When:
Thursday, June 6, 2024, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Where:
Agenda:
9:00 a.m.
Call to Order, Roll Call, Ethics, Approval of Minutes
Robert A. Evans, chairman
9:10 a.m.
GCC Updates
Caroline Farmer, executive director, Governor’s Crime Commission
9:15 a.m.
Association Updates
Monika Johnson Hostler, executive director, NC Coalition Against Sexual Assault
Deana Joy, executive director, Children's Advocacy Centers of North Carolina, Inc
Carianne Fisher, executive director, NC Coalition Against Domestic Violence
10:15 a.m.
Criminal Justice Priorities
Governor Roy Cooper
10:30 a.m.
Violence Prevention
Siarra Scott, deputy director, Office of Violence Prevention
10:40 a.m.
Break
10:50 a.m.
Juvenile Justice Updates
Wiliam Lassiter, deputy secretary, Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention
11:15 a.m.
Subrecipient Highlight
Rachel Valentine, executive director, Orange County Rape Crisis Center
11:35 a.m.
Old/New Business
Robert A. Evans, Chairman
Adjourn
The next meeting of the Governor's Crime Commission will be held Sept. 5, 2024.
About the Governor's Crime Commission:
The Governor’s Crime Commission serves as the chief advisory body to the governor and to the secretary of the Department of Public Safety on crime and justice issues. The commission serves as the state administering agency designated to apply for federal criminal justice funding from the US Department of Justice on behalf of the State of North Carolina. Visit ncdps.gov/gcc for more information.