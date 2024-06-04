Media Advisory: Gov. Roy Cooper to Present at Governor's Crime Commission Meeting

Raleigh, N.C.

Raleigh, NC — Governor Roy Cooper will join the Governor's Crime Commission at its next quarterly meeting on Thursday, June 6.

What:

Hybrid meeting

When:

Thursday, June 6, 2024, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Where:

Agenda:

9:00 a.m.

Call to Order, Roll Call, Ethics, Approval of Minutes

Robert A. Evans, chairman

9:10 a.m.

GCC Updates

Caroline Farmer, executive director, Governor’s Crime Commission

9:15 a.m.

Association Updates

Monika Johnson Hostler, executive director, NC Coalition Against Sexual Assault

Deana Joy, executive director, Children's Advocacy Centers of North Carolina, Inc

Carianne Fisher, executive director, NC Coalition Against Domestic Violence

10:15 a.m.

Criminal Justice Priorities

Governor Roy Cooper

10:30 a.m.

Violence Prevention

Siarra Scott, deputy director, Office of Violence Prevention

10:40 a.m.

Break



10:50 a.m.

Juvenile Justice Updates

Wiliam Lassiter, deputy secretary, Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention

11:15 a.m.

Subrecipient Highlight

Rachel Valentine, executive director, Orange County Rape Crisis Center

11:35 a.m.

Old/New Business

Robert A. Evans, Chairman

Adjourn

The next meeting of the Governor's Crime Commission will be held Sept. 5, 2024.

About the Governor's Crime Commission:

The Governor’s Crime Commission serves as the chief advisory body to the governor and to the secretary of the Department of Public Safety on crime and justice issues. The commission serves as the state administering agency designated to apply for federal criminal justice funding from the US Department of Justice on behalf of the State of North Carolina. Visit ncdps.gov/gcc for more information.