Post Session Report :: Tuesday, June 4, 2024

SB 742, PN 1671 (Hutchinson) – The bill amends the Tax Reform Code to further provide for ascertainment of taxable amount and exclusion of U.S. obligations. Provides for the deduction for goodwill that is recorded by an institution from the bank shares tax calculation. A vote of 37-13 was recorded.

SB 1051, PN 1346 (Hutchinson) – The bill amends the Tax Reform Code of 1971 to provide for an extended filing period for making a petition to the Board of Finance & Review (Board), and newly creates a settlement conference process related to an appeal in order to facilitate a settlement between a petitioner and the Department of Revenue. A vote of 29-21 was recorded.

SB 1149, PN 1576 (Mastriano) – The bill amends Section 303 of the Tax Reform Code of 1971, in classes of income, related to the personal income tax and certain payments as exemptions. A vote of 50-0 was recorded.

SB 1173, PN 1672 (Stefano) – The bill amends the Real Estate Licensing and Registration Act to provide for wholesale transactions. A vote of 49-1 was recorded.