AKM-AI files motion for Preliminary Injunction on Corva AI

AKM Enterprises Inc. (“AKM-AI”) filed for preliminary injunctive relief against Corva AI LLC in a federal trade secret misappropriationHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Houston TX- Leading Data Analytics and AI company AKM Enterprises Inc. (“AKM-AI”) recently filed for preliminary injunctive relief against Corva AI LLC in a federal trade secret misappropriation action pending in the Southern District of Texas.
After conducting limited discovery under state law, AKM-AI, formerly known as Moblize, filed its Complaint on November 1, 2023, seeking damages and injunctive relief for alleged violations of the federal Defend Trade Secrets Act (“DTSA”), the Texas Uniform Trade Secrets Act (“TUTSA”), breach of contract, and for unfair competition under Texas common law.
The complaint further alleges that whereas AKM-AI innovates in the market, Corva tails AKM-AI in both hiring practices and product offerings. Following initial proceedings that led to an Amended Complaint, AKM-AI filed a motion requesting that the Court preliminarily enjoin Corva AI LLC from using AKM-AI’s trade secret materials, including those relating to anonymous benchmarking, pending a final resolution of the matter.
AKM Enterprises Inc., formerly known as Moblize has over 15 years of experience providing SaaS solutions that simplify workflows during well construction by harnessing the power of data. For more information, contact: info@akm-ai.com or visit us at www.akm-ai.com
Case # Case 4:23-cv-04144
As Presented By: Womble Bond Dickinson @ 717 Texas Avenue Suite 2100 in Houston, TX 77002
