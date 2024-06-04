Maiko Matcha NYC brings Japanese Tradition in Collaboration with JAPAN Fes
Experience Japanese culture at Maiko Matcha NYC's Matcha Tea ceremony.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of Japanese culture and tradition, Maiko Matcha NYC announces its collaboration with JAPAN Fes New York for a special Matcha Tea ceremony scheduled for May 2024. This partnership promises an immersive experience into the world of matcha, highlighting its significance in Japanese customs and offering attendees a chance to partake in this cherished tradition.
What led to the collaboration with JAPAN Fes?
"The inspiration is purely on our love for JAPAN Fes as we are one of the great vendors that participates in their food vending events by promoting our matcha," they stated.
Significance of the Matcha Tea Ceremony
The Matcha Tea ceremony holds profound significance in Japanese culture. It serves as a way to connect not only with others but also with oneself, providing a break from the chaos of the outside world. The ceremony embodies grace, mindfulness, and the appreciation of simplicity.
Authenticity and Quality Assurance
Maiko Matcha NYC prides itself on the authenticity and quality of its matcha, sourced from Uji’s Harima Garden in Japan, operational since 1858. Harima Garden selects the finest leaves and follows a meticulous process to produce Ujicha, involving removing stalks and veins before grinding the leaves into a fine powder. Their matcha, versatile for tea ceremonies, baking, or mixed tea, is popular among health-conscious Europeans. The production of matcha at Harima Garden involves cultivating "Tencha," shaded to enhance flavor, and a labor-intensive grinding process, yielding only a few grams of high-grade matcha per hour.
Unique Experiences for Attendees
Attendees can anticipate a memorable experience at the Matcha Tea ceremony during JAPAN Fes New York. Each participant will have the opportunity to whisk their own matcha and learn the fundamental techniques of tea making, enriching their understanding of Japanese traditions.
Promoting Japanese Culture Through Culinary Delights
Maiko Matcha NYC is dedicated to promoting Japanese culture through its culinary offerings, using premium matcha from Japan. Acclaimed for its quality, the brand has been voted "Best Matcha Dessert" by Honolulu Magazine. With locations in Chinatown and Flushing, Maiko Matcha NYC offers a diverse matcha-centered menu. Their signature "Maiko Special" parfait features flavors from Japan, complemented by matcha ice cream or seasonal flavors.
Through esteemed events like the Matcha Tea ceremony at JAPAN Fes, Maiko Matcha NYC endeavors to extend the reach of its matcha powder packets, welcoming a wider audience to savor the depth of Japanese culture sip by sip. Exciting news! Maiko Matcha NYC will now be hosting Matcha Tea ceremonies all year round, ensuring an immersive cultural experience for all.
To learn more about Maiko Matcha NYC, follow their Instagram: @maikomatchanyc
Katrina Luo
Growth B&M Inc
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram