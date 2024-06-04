Attorney General Josh Stein Statement on SB20 Court Order

For Immediate Release:

Tuesday, June 4, 2024

Contact:

Nazneen Ahmed (919) 716-0060

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein released the following statement after Judge Catherine Eagles entered an order yesterday striking down unconstitutional provisions in North Carolina’s anti-abortion law (SB20) that made it more difficult for women to access medication abortion:

“Republican lawmakers enacted SB20 to control women. Their sloppy, chaotic law violated women’s constitutional rights and made it harder to get a safe, effective medication abortion. I fought back against the unconstitutional parts of the law that made it harder for women – especially in rural parts of the state – to get the health care they need. I’m proud to defend women’s reproductive freedoms and pleased that this ruling helps women regain some control over their personal health care decisions. Politicians need to stay out of the exam room and leave these decisions to a woman and her medical provider.”

###