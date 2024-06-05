Hadley's "THE HAUL ACROSS ASWAN" Is Rooted In Passion, Sorrow, Beauty & History

THE HAUL ACROSS ASWAN Film Poster by Bryan Hadley

The Haul Across Aswan Combines The Story of the Holocaust Mixed with the Nazi's Crazed Idea To Remake Global Agriculture

"You will definitely learn an amazing set of facts from WW2! It's a very important story too because we do not nor will not forget the atrocities of the Holocaust, " Hadley says.” — Austin actor & filmmaker Bryan Hadley

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adolf Hitler is working to transform the world’s cattle population for Nazi Germany but the United States Army & French Resistance have plans of their own. This is the incredible story of one Jewish woman's quest to save the Bos Taurus artifact from the hands of Hitler. In love during WWI, will US Army Ranger Jack Abel & French artist Aurelie Soutine find each other now that the world is again at war?Austin actor & filmmaker Bryan Hadley wrote and directed the story above which is now available to rent/purchase on FRIED TALK FILMS and MyMoviesPlus at FriedTalk.com and MyMoviesPlus.com. "The film is an amazing story which combines the rich talents of so many Texas actors and artists. You have to watch the film to find out more! You will definitely learn an amazing set of facts from WW2! It's a very important story too because we do not nor will not forget the atrocities of the Holocaust, " Hadley says.The Haul Across Aswan was filmed on location in Austin, Paris, and Blossom, Texas, as well as Paris, France, and parts of Northern & Eastern France near the French Alps.Starring: Kasey Bass as Aurelie Soutine, Lucia Bunch as Lina Soutine, Bryan N. Hadley as US Army Ranger Jack Abel, Darrell Russell as Zihaan The Thief, Bryan Rogers as Col. Craig, Lucas Slade as Orville Bishop, Loraelei Temoney as Undercover Operative, Jeffrey Stewart as Professor Laffitte, Jason Cammack as Col. Albrecht, Ben Cordes as Col. Bock, Neve Saunders as Winnogene, Rick Mackey as Cattle Buyer, Tommy Thomas as German soldier & Justin Hill as Young Jack Abel.The film has been shot as a two-part series with THE HAUL ACROSS ASWAN FINALE beginning filming in late Summer or early Fall 2024.

THE HAUL ACROSS ASWAN Official Trailer