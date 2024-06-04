Primera Engineers Expands into Western US with Acquisition of Corey Electrical Engineering

The Corey team on their first day as Primera employees with Primera leadership.

Primera Engineers, a multidisciplinary firm headquartered in Chicago, acquired Denver-based Corey Electrical Engineering, combining two woman-owned firms.

We are thrilled to welcome the talented team from Corey. Our shared commitment to client satisfaction makes this partnership a natural fit. Together, we will create lasting impact.” — Erin Inman, President & CEO of Primera

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Primera Engineers (Primera), a leading multidisciplinary engineering firm headquartered in Chicago, IL, has acquired Denver-based Corey Electrical Engineering, Inc. (Corey). This strategic move marks a significant milestone for both companies and reinforces Primera’s commitment to growth.

The acquisition of Corey represents the union of two dynamic woman-owned firms. Both Primera and Corey share core values centered around people, collaboration, and client-focused solutions. With a strong presence in the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions, Primera has consistently demonstrated its ability to tackle complex engineering challenges. Now, with the addition of Corey’s team, we are excited to extend our reach into the western United States.

“We are thrilled to welcome the talented team from Corey to our Buildings division,” explains Erin Inman, President & CEO of Primera. “Our shared commitment to client satisfaction makes this partnership a natural fit. Together, I’m confident we will create lasting impact.”

“Joining forces with Primera is an exciting new chapter for Corey,” explains former Corey President & Owner Anne Stilson-Cope. “The most important factor for me was finding a partner that would continue to care for our people, and we found that in Primera. This creates wonderful opportunities for Corey employees and clients alike.”

Stilson-Cope joins Primera as a Vice President and Sr. Director of Business Development. Corey will continue to operate under the Corey Electrical Engineering name operating within Primera’s Buildings division as we integrate the two firms in the coming months.

About Primera Engineers

Founded in 1987, Primera is an award-winning, full-service, certified woman-owned (WBE) engineering design and consulting firm offering a wide range of professional services centered around four major areas of expertise: Buildings, Transportation, Utilities, and Business Consulting. Primera’s offerings include a wide range of professional services in the disciplines of mechanical, electrical, plumbing (M/E/P), structural, civil, and telecommunications engineering, as well as commissioning, energy, architecture, sustainability, life safety, lighting, transportation, natural gas, power delivery, project and construction management, and business consulting services. The firm’s 350 employees serve clients Nationwide out of offices in Illinois, Indiana, Dallas, and now Denver.