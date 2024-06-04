InsideDesk Secures Line of Credit Facility from CIBC Innovation Banking
Partnership with CIBC Innovation Banking Empowers InsideDesk to Accelerate Growth and Innovation in Dental Revenue Cycle ManagementTORONTO, CANADA, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsideDesk, a leader in dental revenue cycle management solutions, announced today that it has secured a substantial line of credit facility from CIBC Innovation Banking. This capital infusion marks a significant milestone for InsideDesk and underscores the company's commitment to driving innovation and growth in the dental industry.
Paul Bernard, CEO of InsideDesk, expressed his excitement about the partnership with CIBC Innovation Banking, stating, "We are thrilled to partner with the team at CIBC and the confidence they've shown in our business and in our vision to transform and enrich dental revenue cycle management. This capital commitment helps ensure we have the financial flexibility we need to fuel our growth. CIBC Innovation Banking deeply understands the unique challenges of growth-phased startups, and we couldn't be more pleased with the tailored approach, process, and terms CIBC employs."
The line of credit facility from CIBC Innovation Banking will provide InsideDesk with additional resources to accelerate its growth initiatives, expand its product offerings, and enhance its technology platform. This strategic partnership will enable InsideDesk to continue delivering best-in-class solutions to its clients while further solidifying its position as a leader in the dental revenue cycle management space.
“We welcome InsideDesk to our platform and are excited about this partnership. We believe that the company is uniquely positioned to be a market leader in the dental revenue cycle management space,” says Niramay, Director, CIBC Innovation Banking. “We are impressed by their growth trajectory and believe that additional capital will help the company further enrich the product offering and strengthen their tech stack.”
InsideDesk remains committed to driving innovation, empowering dental organizations, and delivering exceptional value to its clients. With the support of CIBC Innovation Banking, InsideDesk is well-positioned to achieve its long-term strategic objectives and continue making a positive impact on the dental industry.
About InsideDesk:
InsideDesk is a leading provider of revenue cycle management solutions for the dental industry. With a focus on innovation, technology, and customer satisfaction, InsideDesk helps dental organizations streamline their revenue cycle processes, improve efficiency, and maximize financial performance. Through its comprehensive suite of solutions, InsideDesk empowers dental service organizations to achieve greater operational excellence and financial success.
About CIBC Innovation Banking:
CIBC Innovation Banking delivers strategic advice, cash management and funding to innovation companies across North America, the UK, and select European countries at each stage of their business cycle, from start up to IPO and beyond. With offices in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Durham, London, Menlo Park, Montreal, New York, Reston, Seattle, Toronto and Vancouver, the team has extensive experience and a strong, collaborative approach that extends across CIBC’s commercial banking, private banking, wealth management and capital markets businesses.
