Kentucky Cannabis Company Releases Video Showcasing Picasso's Remarkable Recovery with Full Spectrum CBD Oil

Video Highlights the Transformative Benefits of Batch Full Spectrum CBD Oil for Animals and Humans, Featuring the Heartwarming Success Story of a Kentucky Horse

Knowing that our products are strong enough for a horse and still safe for children and adults is an awesome feeling. This is what we strive for every day.”
— Bill Polyniak
MIDWAY, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Picasso’s Inspiring Journey: Kentucky Cannabis Company Releases New Video Showcasing the Remarkable Benefits of Full Spectrum CBD Oil

Kentucky Cannabis Company is proud to announce the release of a new video documenting the incredible journey of Picasso, a Kentucky horse who experienced a miraculous recovery from severe seizures thanks to Batch Full Spectrum CBD Oil. This compelling video highlights the transformative power of full spectrum CBD oil and underscores the effectiveness of natural remedies for both animals and humans.

In 2015, Picasso began suffering from debilitating seizures. Standard treatments like gabapentin and phenobarbital offered little relief. Desperate for a solution, Picasso's owners turned to Batch Full Spectrum CBD Oil from the Kentucky Cannabis Company. Under professional guidance, Picasso was gradually weaned off other medications and started on a regimen of full spectrum CBD oil. The results were nothing short of miraculous—Picasso's seizures diminished, and he began to thrive once more.

The video showcases:

• Picasso's battle with seizures and his path to recovery
• The benefits of full spectrum CBD oil for inflammation, pain, anxiety, sleep, and seizures
• The effectiveness of natural full spectrum CBD from hemp compared to synthetic cannabinoids like delta-8 and delta-9

Bill Polyniak, Owner of Kentucky Cannabis Company, shares his thoughts on this remarkable story:
"It is heartwarming to see the amazing benefits of quality full spectrum CBD oil. Watching Picasso's transformation reaffirms our mission. It warms my heart to see humans, pets, and even horses receive the benefits of the products we've created here at the Kentucky Cannabis Company. Knowing that our products are strong enough for a horse and still safe for children and adults is an awesome feeling. This is what we strive for every day."

Picasso's story is not just a testament to the effectiveness of Batch Full Spectrum CBD Oil, but also a call to support policies that allow farmers to grow the proper hemp for the proper product. The current .3% THC narrative has limited the quality of CBD products and led to the proliferation of less effective lab-made knockoffs. This limit should be raised to exceed 1% in cultivation of hemp. For the cannabis hemp industry to thrive and provide genuine wellness solutions, we need regulations that support the natural growth of high-quality, full spectrum hemp extracts, rich in cannabinoids and terpenoids.

About Kentucky Cannabis Company:
Founded in 2014 on the belief in the power of natural cannabinoids, Kentucky Cannabis Company produces high-quality full spectrum CBD products designed to improve the health and wellness of humans and animals alike. Through innovative practices and a commitment to quality, Kentucky Cannabis Company aims to set the standard for excellence in the cannabis industry.

Contact:
Kentucky Cannabis Company
William Polyniak
Kentucky Cannabis Company
+1 859-963-3550
