Sen. Miller, Rep. Milou Mackenzie Secure $251,000 for the Girl Scouts of Eastern PA Camp Mountain House 

June 3, 2024 – The Girl Scouts of Eastern PA Camp Mountain House were allotted $251,000 via the American Rescue Plan Act, Sen. Nick Miller (D-Lehigh/Northampton) and Rep. Milou Mackenzie (R-Northampton/Montgomery/Lehigh) announced today.

“I visited the Camp Mountain House recently and was blown away by all they had to offer,” said Miller. “Girl scouts have the opportunity to explore so many of their interests, from art to archery, cooking to hiking to STEM, and that is just naming a few. Hopefully, this funding will allow the house to continue to be a safe haven for local girl scouts.”

The house is located in Salisbury Township and hosts a day camp, attracting between 30 to 40 campers each week.

“Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania is grateful to Sen. Miller, Rep. Mackenzie and the state legislature for committing ARPA support to allow us to further our mission of building girls of courage, confidence and character, who make the world a better place. This generous funding will contribute to our ability to serve girls in the Lehigh Valley at Camp Mountain House and provide them a great opportunity to disconnect from technology and enjoy the great outdoors,” said Kim E. Fraites-Dow, CEO of the Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania.

“I was very happy to support the Girl Scouts in their quest to secure state funding for improvements to Camp Mountain House,” said Mackenzie. “The beautiful and idyllic camp has been a blessing to many girls for over 85 years. I know that the modern improvements will help to enrich the camping experience for many scouts in the years to come.”

The Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania have six camps in the region, attracting around 4,000 girl scouts each summer.

“I hope girl scouts are able to develop more confidence, learn a new skill and make forever memories at the house,” added Miller.

