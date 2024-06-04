St. Kitts-Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce Appoints New Executive Director

(Press release) Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis – The St. Kitts-Nevis Chamber of Industry

and Commerce (SKNCIC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Sanya Alleyne

as its new Executive Director, effective Monday 3rd June 2024.

Ms Alleyne, an attorney-at-law and a trade and development specialist, brings to the SKNCIC over ten years of experience, advising legal and trade professionals

within various government ministries within the Caribbean Forum of States (CARIFORUM), academia, and intergovernmental organizations notably, the World Trade Organisation (WTO), the CARICOM Regional Organisation for Standards and Quality (CROSQ) Secretariat.

She was the former Regional Coordinator for the CARIFORUM- European Union Economic Partnership Agreement Project commissioned by the Federal Government of Germany implemented through the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale (GIZ). She has extensive experience in capacity building as a lecturer for the Master in International Trade Policy Programme, at the University of the West Indies, Cavehill Campus, as well as she supported the WTO’s Regional Trade Policy Programme as a regional resource person.

Ms. Alleyne concluded her undergraduate and postgraduate studies at the University of

the West Indies, Cavehill, and St. Augustine campuses in the disciplines of law,

international relations, trade policy, and education.

Ms Alleyne replaces Mr Kevin Taylor who demitted office as Interim Executive Director, at

the end of April. The SKNCIC records its deep appreciation to Mr Taylor for his service

during the period of his contract.