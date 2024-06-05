Submit Release
Field & Stream Returns to Print for the First Time in Four Years

Field and Stream Opening Day

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE , UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Field & Stream, the legendary outdoor-lifestyle brand with origins dating back to 1871, today returns to mailboxes for the first time in nearly four years as a print publication. The all-new Journal, now en route to 1871 Club Premium & Print tier members, features 160 pages of great storytelling, expert advice, beautiful photography, and more.

This issue marks the first edition of the Field & Stream Journal since the pre-eminent outdoors brand was acquired in January by country music superstars Eric Church and Morgan Wallen, alongside a group of experienced brand builders. As promised, the Field & Stream team is returning the publication to where it belongs: in the hands of those who love the outdoors and the tales that come from being there.

“Relaunching Field & Stream in print feels like opening day in more ways than one,” said Field & Stream Editor-in-Chief Colin Kearns. “It’s the start of a new season and the beginning of a renewed journey with our readers. We share a deep bond with the outdoors and an unwavering commitment to this community. Together, we’re turning the page to a new chapter in the long history of F&S.”

The inaugural 2024 Field & Stream Journal, officially out on June 5th, features a rich mix of stories, including: a horse-packing adventure in British Columbia; personal essays of fathers and sons and their mutual love for wild places; a ranking of the best top-water lures ever; and trout-fishing tips for this summer’s cicada invasion. Eric Church also shares a tale of his own in the first installment of his brand-new F&S column, “Church Country.” His story, titled “Seed Ticks,” recounts the first time he visited the property where he would eventually build a fishing cabin. The humorous—and, at times, nail-biting—yarn takes readers on an outdoor adventure with his wife and father-in-law, complete with a car chase, jungle survival and a full-fledged war on microscopic bloodsuckers.

The new Journal will be published biannually, in an oversized 10x12-inch format. Subscriptions are available through Field & Stream’s new 1871 Club, a membership community that honors the brand’s storied history and offers members a wide variety of exclusive benefits. While 1871 Club members will automatically receive the Journal in their mailboxes and/or inboxes twice a year, non-members can purchase a single-copy of the printed Journal for $25 plus shipping. New members can expect to receive their print Journal in the mail two to three weeks after purchase.

In addition to a subscription to the Field & Stream Journal, 1871 Club members receive other exclusive benefits including a $15 merch store reward, early access to member-only experiences, premium offers, members-only products and more. The 1871 Club offers three membership options:

● Digital ($15/year): The Digital membership includes two digital Journals per year, delivered directly to members’ inboxes, a $15 Merch Store Reward, early access to Music Fest Tickets, product launches and other events, exclusive content, partner discounts, a reduced purchase price for a print Journal, and 10% nonprofit give-back on every purchase.

● Print ($45/year): Print members receive two large-format print Journals per year, a members-only bandana, a $15 Merch Store Reward, early access to Music Fest Tickets, product launches and other events, exclusive content, partner discounts, a reduced purchase price for additional copies of the print Journal, and 10% nonprofit give-back on every purchase.

● Premium ($95/year): The Premium membership includes two large-format print Journals per year, a members-only hat and bandana, a limited-edition Honor Badge, limited-time partner offers, a $15 Merch Store Reward, first dibs on Music Fest Tickets, early access to product launches and other events, exclusive content, premium partner discounts & experiences, a reduced purchase price for additional copies of the print Journal, and 10% nonprofit give-back on every purchase.

To learn more about and join the 1871 Club, visit www.fieldandstream.com/1871-club/.

