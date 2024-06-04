Readout of Secretary Becerra’s Roundtable with Reproductive Health Leaders

On Monday, June 3rd, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra hosted a roundtable with reproductive health leaders from across the country to discuss the current landscape of access to reproductive health care. Secretary Becerra highlighted recent efforts by the Biden-Harris Administration to protect access to reproductive health care, and thanked participants for their efforts to support those who are seeking care, as well as those providing that care.

The conversation comes as we approach the second anniversary of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, taking away a constitutional right and threatening reproductive freedom for women across the country.

The following participants joined the roundtable: