Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,783 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,861 in the last 365 days.

Readout of Secretary Becerra’s Roundtable with Reproductive Health Leaders

On Monday, June 3rd, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra hosted a roundtable with reproductive health leaders from across the country to discuss the current landscape of access to reproductive health care. Secretary Becerra highlighted recent efforts by the Biden-Harris Administration to protect access to reproductive health care, and thanked participants for their efforts to support those who are seeking care, as well as those providing that care.

The conversation comes as we approach the second anniversary of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, taking away a constitutional right and threatening reproductive freedom for women across the country.

The following participants joined the roundtable:

  • Hanna Amanuel, President of Board of Directors, Medical Students for Choice
  • Gretchen Borchelt, Vice President for Reproductive Rights and Health, National Women’s Law Center
  • Lina Buffington, Executive Director, Nurses for Sexual and Reproductive Health
  • Clare Coleman, President & CEO, National Family Planning and Reproductive Health Association
  • Rachana Desai Martin, Chief Government and External Relations Officer, Center for Reproductive Rights
  • Brittany Fonteno, President & CEO, National Abortion Federation
  • Jocelyn Frye, President, National Partnership for Women & Families
  • Raegan McDonald-Mosley, MD, MPH, CEO, Power to Decide
  • Alexis McGill Johnson, President & CEO, Planned Parenthood Federation of America
  • Molly Meegan, JD, Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel, American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists
  • Jamila Perritt, MD, MPH, FACOG, President & CEO, Physicians for Reproductive Health
  • Lupe Rodriquez, Executive Director, National Latina Institute for Reproductive Justice
  • Ifeoma C. Udoh, PhD, Executive Vice President of Policy, Advocacy, and Science, The Black Women’s Health Imperative

You just read:

Readout of Secretary Becerra’s Roundtable with Reproductive Health Leaders

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more