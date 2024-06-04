Readout of Secretary Becerra’s Roundtable with Reproductive Health Leaders
On Monday, June 3rd, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra hosted a roundtable with reproductive health leaders from across the country to discuss the current landscape of access to reproductive health care. Secretary Becerra highlighted recent efforts by the Biden-Harris Administration to protect access to reproductive health care, and thanked participants for their efforts to support those who are seeking care, as well as those providing that care.
The conversation comes as we approach the second anniversary of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, taking away a constitutional right and threatening reproductive freedom for women across the country.
The following participants joined the roundtable:
- Hanna Amanuel, President of Board of Directors, Medical Students for Choice
- Gretchen Borchelt, Vice President for Reproductive Rights and Health, National Women’s Law Center
- Lina Buffington, Executive Director, Nurses for Sexual and Reproductive Health
- Clare Coleman, President & CEO, National Family Planning and Reproductive Health Association
- Rachana Desai Martin, Chief Government and External Relations Officer, Center for Reproductive Rights
- Brittany Fonteno, President & CEO, National Abortion Federation
- Jocelyn Frye, President, National Partnership for Women & Families
- Raegan McDonald-Mosley, MD, MPH, CEO, Power to Decide
- Alexis McGill Johnson, President & CEO, Planned Parenthood Federation of America
- Molly Meegan, JD, Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel, American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists
- Jamila Perritt, MD, MPH, FACOG, President & CEO, Physicians for Reproductive Health
- Lupe Rodriquez, Executive Director, National Latina Institute for Reproductive Justice
- Ifeoma C. Udoh, PhD, Executive Vice President of Policy, Advocacy, and Science, The Black Women’s Health Imperative