Third Annual HEARTest Yard Celebrity Classic Returns to Kiawah Island in June
Ex-Carolina Panthers tight end and 2x Sports Emmy award-winning broadcaster for Fox Sports Greg Olsen, and wife Kara established the HEARTest Yard program.KIAWAH ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The third annual HEARTest Yard Celebrity Classic presented by Lexus will be held June 9 - 10th at Kiawah Island’s Tom Watson-designed Cassique Course.
This event has raised $600,000 since its inception in 2022, which goes to funding the expansion of this incredible pediatric cardiovascular foundation’s services to patients and families in the Charleston area.
The two-day event features a Sunday evening reception at the River Course Club with a program hosted by Greg Olsen and a few special guests, including local heart families and celebrity friends. Following an auction, the celebrity concert will be kicked off with special appearances by country artist Jamey Johnson, Thomas McClary (The Commodores), Ryan Cabrera, Taylor Hicks (American Idol), and others. The Monday celebrity golf outing will tee off at the Cassique Course and will include guests like Greg’s fellow NFL TV broadcaster Kevin Burkhardt, and his former Carolina Panthers teammates, Luke Kuechly and Jonathan Stewart.
Under the auspices of Atrium Health’s Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte, NC, former Carolina Panthers tight end and two-time Sports Emmy award-winning broadcaster for Fox Sports, Greg Olsen, and his wife Kara established the HEARTest Yard program in 2012 after their son, T.J., was born with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome. Founded to fill a tremendous need for families of babies born with congenital heart disease, the HEARTest Yard provides healthcare support and services to ease the transition from the hospital to home.
The HEARTest Yard offers a range of services, including in-home private nursing care, physical therapy, and speech therapy, at no charge to families. The program ultimately aims to help prevent children's complications from congenital heart disease and improve their long-term health.
As the foundation has grown – and the needs of the Carolinas has continued to grow – the HEARTest Yard and South Street were inspired to help heart babies and their families being treated at the world-class MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital.
The Olsen family and the HEARTest Yard is honored and humbled to share our updated plan for growing the HEARTest Yard's commitment to the cardiac families at MUSC with the opening of the HEARTest Yard Family Wellness & Resource Center! The Center is still in the beginning stages of development, but the HEARTest Yard has committed to the launch of this new program supporting the mental and emotional health of not only MUSC heart patients, but their parents, caregivers, siblings, and full family unit. The HEARTest Yard has committed to a minimum donation of $300,000 per year for the next five years, to support the development and growth of the center - with plans to do even more!
Mark Scheurer, M.D., Chief, Children’s & Women’s ICCE said, “The level of care and complex equipment heart families need to acquire and learn to manage at home can be overwhelming and extremely stressful. Combined with our excellent clinical care, The HEARTest Yard Family Wellness & Resource Center will help caregivers feel more confident caring for a child with a heart condition when they are home and faced with the terrifying task of supporting a loved one with a congenital condition. The HEARTest Yard Family Wellness & Resource Center's impact on our South Carolina families is immeasurable and we are incredibly grateful for their support.”
