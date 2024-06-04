Submit Release
Grid Guardian and First Line Associates Partner to Deliver Critical Asset Protection to Utilities in the Northeast

— Jack Beasley, Founding Partner of First Line Associates
DALLAS, NC, USA, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grid Guardian, a leading provider of utility asset protection solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with First Line Associates, a seasoned professional manufacturer’s representative agency for utilities in the Northeast Region.

The partnership serves to fortify the security of critical assets within the U.S. power grid. Security breaches at substations reached an all-time reported high in 2023, according to data utilities submitted to the Department of Energy. These attacks can disrupt the supply of electricity, jeopardizing public safety and leading to significant economic losses.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) has been advocating for increased investment in physical security measures and encouraging utilities to review and strengthen their security plans.

First Line Associates will represent and sell Grid Guardian’s flagship product, Field Shield, across Delaware, Maryland, Washington DC, Eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Maine.

Developed by a team of ex-Department of Defense ballistics and survivability experts with extensive experience in manufacturing, the Field Shield is made of U.S. military grade armor and its ventilated design allows it to sit within 4 feet of a transformer or other critical asset. The system was created to be a first line of defense in a layered mitigation strategy.

The Field Shield offers maintenance-free operation with a life expectancy of over 30 years, validated by third-party testing to withstand up to 200mph straight line winds. Its flexible setup, whether permanent or semi-permanent, allows for easy configuration, installation, and mobility, providing utilities with a comprehensive solution to address evolving security challenges effectively.

This collaboration aims to leverage Grid Guardian’s cutting-edge technology with First Line Associates’ extensive industry expertise to provide protection for critical assets in the region.

“This collaboration allows us to enhance the security and resilience of our client's critical infrastructure. Together with Grid Guardian, we are committed to providing comprehensive solutions that meet the evolving needs of the utility sector.”
— Jack Beasley, Founding Partner and Director of Business Development at First Line Associates

For more information about Grid Guardian and its groundbreaking solutions, visit www.gridguardian.us.


Contact:
Bailie Kopco
Director of Communications, Grid Guardian
Email: bailie@gridguardian.us
Phone: (980)-322-5938

Don Whitmire
Founder, Grid Guardian
Email: don@gridguardian.us
Phone: (704)-922-5219

Bailie Kopco
Grid Guardian
+1 704-922-5219
bailie@gridguardian.us
