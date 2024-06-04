"Master of the Mind” Guy Bavli Extends Headline Mentalist Show to January, 2025 Due to Overwhelming Popularity

Guy Bavli - Master of the Mind - Live in Ft. Lauderdale! Guy Bavli Performing Live at The Riverside Hotel

The Magic Continues Up Close and in Person at The Riverside Hotel in Ft. Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The enchanting production of "Master of the Mind" has exceeded all expectations, transforming from a planned two-month engagement into a must-see Ft. Lauderdale headliner, delighting audiences for now nearly six months. Due to popular demand, tickets are now on sale through January 2025, offering even more opportunities to experience this mesmerizing show.

Since its debut, "Master of the Mind" has captivated theatergoers with its breathtaking performances featuring telekinesis and metal bending, earning rave reviews and a prestigious five-star rating. The show's success is a testament to its extraordinary talent, Guy Bavli, stunning visuals, and spellbinding narrative that leaves audiences gasping night after night.

In addition to its public performances, "Master of the Mind" has become a premier destination for small corporate groups and special event buyouts. The production offers private shows tailored to create unforgettable experiences, making it the perfect choice for team-building events, client entertainment, and celebratory gatherings.

"We are thrilled by the overwhelming response and continued support from our audience," said Guy Bavli. "The show's success is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our entire team, including the hotel and its staff. We look forward to enchanting even more guests in the months to come."

Don’t miss your opportunity to witness an interactive, mind-bending night of comedy on Las Olas! VIP tickets can also be purchased for private-table seating, which also come wirh 20% off The Riverside Hotel's WildSea and Golden Lyon restaurants to complete your night out on the town.

Secure your tickets now and be part of the magic that is Master of the Mind. Visit MasterOfTheMind.com/FLL to reserve your seats today.

About Guy Bavli

Guy Bavli, “Master of the Mind” is more than just an entertainer; he's an embodiment of awe-inspiring transformation. A young Bavli transitioned from a bullied, overweight child to an internationally acclaimed mentalist and entertainer. His spark was ignited upon witnessing Uri Gellar's captivating spoon-bending act on television when he was only 5 years old. Over his illustrious four-decade career, Bavli has showcased his prowess on numerous global stages, captivating audiences from 1200 appearances at Caeser’s Palace in Las Vegas to countless television appearances worldwide. As a multi-award-winning performer, his accolades range from "Best Magician & Entertainer of the Decade" in some countries to "Best Performer and Presenter" on international platforms, among others. His performances on iconic TV shows such as NBC’s "Phenomenon", CW's "Fool Us", and the History Channel’s "Stan Lee’s Super Human" are mere highlights in his extensive televised portfolio. In 2013, his contributions to the realm of mentalism were recognized with the prestigious Dunninger Award – an accolade equivalent to the Oscars in the world of psychic entertainment. Bavli's deep interest in the human psyche extends beyond his stage performances. Leveraging his expertise as a skilled entertainer and a certified hypnotherapist, he penned the book "Smile for a Change". This work delves into the transformative power of a simple smile, presenting readers with a rejuvenated perspective on positivity and a life-altering tool. Despite this, Bavli claims no superpowers. His skills actually lie in advanced applications of mind magic, psychology, physiology, and intuition, gained through years of intense study and practice. Today, based in South Florida, Guy Bavli tours the globe as a testament to turning passion into a phenomenon. He consistently ensures his audiences depart feeling nothing short of astonished.