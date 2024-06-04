Southeastern Hose Promotes Lin Clayton to Inside Sales Manager
Hose and expansion joint industry announces new leadership member
Southeastern Hose is proud to reward Lin with a leadership role he deserves for his tireless efforts to our industry, customers and our team overall.”BREMEN, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Southeastern Hose, a leading hose and expansion joint manufacturer, is proud to announce that it has promoted Lin Clayton to Inside Sales Manager.
— Bill Travis
Having recently celebrated his 22-year anniversary working for Southeastern Hose, Clayton previously worked in the inside sales department. During his tenure, Clayton has experience with Southeastern Hose’s new and existing customers along with knowledge of their needs and requirements.
“Southeastern Hose is proud to reward Lin with a leadership role he deserves for his tireless efforts to our industry, customers and our team overall,” said Southeastern Hose President Bill Travis. “As an industry expert, we have no doubt that Lin will continue to impact our growth, customer relationships and service.”
In his new role leading the inside sales team, Clayton will be responsible for employee development, onboarding and training new sales representatives along with monitoring sales metrics and setting benchmarks for success.
“I’m honored to receive this promotion to continue a job that I truly enjoy thanks to the family atmosphere and camaraderie we all share,” said Clayton. “We have a great customer base that appreciates what we do here and how we do it. Our place in the industry is well-earned and will only continue to expand–the best is yet to come.”
About Southeastern Hose, Inc.
Established in 1963, Southeastern Hose, Inc. is a leading manufacturer in the Hose Assembly and Expansion Joint Industry. With more than 500 years of combined experience in welding, fabricating, sales, and administration departments, the knowledge, capabilities, and expertise of the Southeastern Hose team is unsurpassed. Southeastern Hose is a leading fabricator of flexible metal, rubber, PTFE, and composite hose assemblies and expansion joints, pump connectors, hydraulic, pneumatic, and jacketed assemblies, chemical transfer, tar and asphalt, air, coolant, and strip-wound hose. Additional offerings include an assortment of fittings, couplings, adaptors, and components in various types, sizes, and materials. For more information, please visit www.sehose.com.
Caroline Seeman
Rhythm Communications
+1 770-570-2571
cseeman@rhythmcommunications
