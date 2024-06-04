Scott L. Dax, MS, PhD, Research and Development Champion, Joins Scientific Advisory Board of Akelos Inc.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scott L. Dax, MS, PhD, Research and Development Champion, Joins Scientific Advisory Board of Akelos Inc., a Biotechnology Company
Akelos Inc. Appoints Dr. Scott L. Dax to Scientific Advisory Board, Furthering Research and Development of Non-Opioid Solutions for Chronic Pain; Dr. Dax is a pharmaceutical and biotechnology leader with experience developing therapeutics to treat pain.
Akelos Inc., a biotechnology company currently developing and commercializing a novel, non-opioid anti-hyperalgesic drug to treat chronic and neuropathic pain, welcomes Dr. Scott L. Dax to its Scientific Advisory Board.
Dr. Dax boasts over 25 years of experience guiding R&D at large pharma houses and small biotech companies. His leadership roles span chemistry, drug discovery, pharmacology, technology, and intellectual property. He most recently served as Chief Scientific Officer at CerSci Therapeutics, leading the development of a new generation of non-opioid drugs to treat acute post-surgical pain and chronic painful diabetic neuropathy. Dr. Dax's notable work resulted in private equity investments and NIH grants. CerSci Therapeutics was acquired by ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in 2020. Dr. Dax currently consults for life science companies as President of DRx Pharma Consulting & Services. He has also held leadership positions in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies including Johnson & Johnson, Galleon Pharmaceuticals, and BioMotiv.
"We're absolutely delighted to welcome Dr. Dax to our esteemed Scientific Advisory Board. His wealth of experience in drug development, coupled with his adeptness in business leadership, equips Akelos to actualize our aspirations of bringing our innovative non-opioid therapeutic for chronic and neuropathic pain into clinical practice," said Dr. Steven Fox, the chairman of Akelos, Inc. "Dr. Dax's integration marks a significant stride forward on our path to achieving this crucial mission."
Dr. Dax, an inventor of over 100 issued patents worldwide and 100 abstracts/publications, earned his Master and Doctorate degrees in chemistry at the University of Michigan and was an NIH post-doctoral awardee at the University of Wisconsin.
Dr. Dax remarked, "The pharmacophore technology and receptor targeting pioneered by Akelos are genuinely captivating, offering a fresh perspective on addressing peripheral neuropathic pain with the promise of heightened efficacy and a notable absence of addiction risks. Such advancements hold the potential to revolutionize chronic pain management for countless patients globally."
About Akelos
Akelos Inc. is in a research collaboration with Weill Cornell Medicine to develop a unique receptor targeting platform technology. The lead asset from the platform is a first-in-class, non-opioid drug, with a novel mechanism of action, specifically for the non-addictive treatment of neuropathic pain. For more information, visit www.akelosinc.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.
Akelos Forward-Looking Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and are subject to certain factors, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual results, outcomes of events, timing, and performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. The information contained in this press release is believed to be current as of the date of the original issue. Akelos, Inc. expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statements are based. These statements include, among others, those related to: the results of research and development activities, uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical testing, the cost, timing and outcome of the regulatory development and approval process, our budgets, expenditures and financing plans, our need for substantial additional funds, patent and intellectual property matters, our dependence on third parties, including contract research and contract clinical trial organizations; and market opportunity and competition.
Investor Contact:
Office of Dr. Steven Fox
+1 212-953-1544
drstevefox@akelosinc.com
