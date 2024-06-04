2024 Cybersecurity Pundits List For Reporters And Journalists
Top cybersecurity experts and cybercrime fighters available to media outlets globally
The 2024 List of Cybersecurity Pundits features around 60 experts with deep domain experience in one or more technical categories.”SAUSALITO, CALIF., USA, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cybercrime is forecasted to cost the world $10.5 trillion annually USD by 2025, according to Cybersecurity Ventures. If it were measured as a country, then cybercrime would be the world’s third largest economy after the U.S. and China.
Cybercrime costs include damage and destruction of data, stolen money, lost productivity, theft of intellectual property, theft of personal and financial data, embezzlement, fraud, post-attack disruption to the normal course of business, forensic investigation, restoration and deletion of hacked data and systems, and reputational harm.
“Knowledge is power in the war against cybercrime,” says Steve Morgan, founder of Cybersecurity Ventures, a market watcher who has compiled its first-ever list of ‘Cybersecurity Pundits’ – experts available to share opinion and insights on a broad range of topics in a highly technical field that is not always easy for reporters and journalists to break down for its readers.
“It’s nearly impossible for a reporter or journalist to know everything there is to about the latest data breaches, cyberattacks, cyberwarfare, national security, privacy, and related topics that have gone mainstream – let alone generative AI and all of the new and emerging cyber threats that tie into their stories,” adds Morgan. “This is no longer a niche industry, and we believe that there’s a shortage of experts standing ready to support media outlets on an as-needed basis.”
The 2024 List of Cybersecurity Pundits features experts with deep domain expertise in one or more technical categories. The Pundits also have experience analyzing topics and stories, and then providing media outlets with thoughtful and thorough comments.
Cybercrime Magazine, a Cybersecurity Ventures media property, has already tapped into the Pundits list for expert opinion on its podcast and in articles.
There are more than 60 Pundits on the list at launch, and there will be more of them on an ongoing basis. Each Pundit is named to a specific category, but many of them have broad backgrounds that enable them to be featured alongside other Pundits when the subject matter calls for multiple experts.
“Cybersecurity Ventures is known for its amazing lists and resources. In this rollout of its very first industry Pundits list, the company has compiled a solid group of industry-known and media-ready experts as a tremendous resource for speaking opportunities, quotes, and presentations for PR firms, media, and event organizers alike”, says Alan Wallace, a cybersecurity and technology public relations veteran, and the “PR Pundit” on the new list.
