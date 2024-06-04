Williston Barracks / Assault on a LEO, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident





CASE#: 24A1003866

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper David Wicks

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111





DATE/TIME: 06/04/2024 at 1151 hrs

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt. 15, Cambridge

VIOLATION: Assault on a law enforcement officer, Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, VCOR





ACCUSED: Lance Bessette

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterville, VT





SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police initiated a traffic stop for a motor vehicle violation on Rt. 15 in Cambridge. While on the stop, Troopers identified Lance Bessette (57) as a passenger of the vehicle. While speaking with Bessette, Troopers observed several signs of impairment on him. Further investigation revealed that Bessette had a court ordered condition of release to not consume any alcohol.





While the investigation was occurring, Bessette attempted to take leg bail and began to run across Rt. 15 into a nearby field. State Police caught up to him shortly after and attempted to take Bessette into custody. Bessette resisted arrest for several minutes and assaulted a State Trooper in the process. After Bessette was successfully taken into custody, he was transported to the Morrisville Police Department for further processing. Bessette was later released with a citation to appear in Lamoille Superior Court to answer for the above charges.









COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/03/2024 at 1230 hrs

COURT: Lamoille

LODGED - LOCATION:NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: Available

















