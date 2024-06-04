“Connor’s Heart Foundation” Concert on June 9th Combats Fentanyl Crisis in Albuquerque
EINPresswire.com/ -- Connor’s Heart, a 501c3 non-profit dedicated to education, advocacy and scholarships for those struggling with opioids through live music, will hold its Albuquerque event on Sunday, June 9th at Launchpad Albuquerque, 618 Central Ave, SW. Headliners include Grammy award winning artists George Pajon, Jr. from the Black Eyed Peas and Cairo Knife Fight, Trey Gunn from King Crimson and Stick Men, Tommy Taylor from Eric Johnson and Christopher Cross, Lance Keltner, from Rod Stewart, Felix Peralta, Elysé Baker, Lucky Mays and Hans Storsberg. Doors open at 5 PM and the show starts at 6 PM. Tickets cost $25.00 and are available at https://tickets.holdmyticket.com/tickets/432868.
Event proceeds after expenses for this event will go to the NM Reentry Center in Albuquerque, who is supporting individuals who are re-entering the community by navigating barriers through empowerment, education, resiliency, independence, and community.
Connor's Heart was created by Lisa Keltner, a substance abuse recovery professional, and her husband Lance Keltner, an acclaimed rock guitarist, songwriter and producer, after the loss of Lisa’s 24 year-old son, Connor Pearson, to fentanyl poisoning in July, 2022. With fentanyl now the leading cause of death among Americans aged 18-45, the Keltners decided to honor Connor’s memory and help save others at risk by using their unique skills and connections to organize and produce concert events in cities across the country. Connor's Heart has given back $20,000 from the three concerts held in 2023.
“If we can help prevent just one other family from going through what we went through, all the effort involved in creating Connor’s Heart events will be worth it,” said Lisa Keltner. Lance Keltner added, “Lisa knows a lot of great people in the medical and recovery communities, and I’ve worked with a lot of great artists during my forty years in rock n’ roll. We put those two things together and the result is Connor’s Heart.” Additional Connor’s Heart concert events are planned for Lubbock, New York, Los Angeles and New Orleans. Each will feature leading artists from across the nation and the host city, and proceeds after expenses will immediately be donated to opioid intervention groups in that city.
Albuquerque Concert Artist Highlights: George Pajon, Jr. is a founding member of the Black Eyed Peas and the musical producer and director for Fergie, Carlos Santana and Los Lonely, among others. His music career began as a guitarist and over the years he has been active within the music products industry.
Trey Gunn is an American musician, known for being in the progressive rock band King Crimson from 1994 to 2003. He plays Warr Guitar and Chapman Stick instruments. Tommy Taylor is an award winning musician, vocalist, songwriter, arranger, producer, and author, originally hailing from Austin, Texas. He has contributed to multi-platinum and Grammy award-winning recordings from the likes of Christopher Cross and Eric Johnson. Singer-songwriter-guitarist Lance Keltner has been making bluesy, personally charged rock ’n’ roll for more than three decades, earning an international reputation as both a vivid, insightful writer and a singularly charismatic performer. Felix Peralta is the lead singer and guitarist for the national touring band Felix y Los Gatos. He has toured and recorded with many grammy award winning artists including John Popper of Blues Traveler, Raul Pacheco of Ozomatli, and Michael Franti. Felix was invited to perform his award-winning song “Dos Corazones” for Arts Across America at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC. Lucky Mays is an adult contemporary singer songwriter, and producer from Sandia Park. His music is a mix of styles that he describes as “pop fluid” and is immediately identifiable to listeners from all backgrounds. Embedded in Lucky’s songs are wistful stories that can be both bitter and sweet at times, but always honest. Elysé Baker is a Sony Recording Artist. Hans Storsberg is a Santa Fe Based singer-songwriter guitarist.
Opportunities: (1) Media interviews with Lance and Lisa Keltner, (2) tiered sponsorship opportunities for Albuquerque-based companies and media, (3) item donations for silent auctions to be held during the event.
Contact: Lisa Keltner, Co-Founder 512-413-5669 or connorsheart.org@gmail.com
Images & Show Mini-Flyer: attached to covering email.
Website: https://www.connors-heart.org/
Lisa Keltner
