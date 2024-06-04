Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,769 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,875 in the last 365 days.

Governor Phil Scott Appoints Aliena Gerhard as Lamoille County State's Attorney

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today announced the appointment of Aliena Gerhard as state’s attorney for Lamoille County, replacing former state’s attorney, Todd Shove.

“As acting states attorney, Aliena has demonstrated a commitment to seeking justice in order to make our communities safer,” said Governor Phil Scott. “With her experience it’s my belief she will serve the people of Lamoille County well.”

Gerhard joined the office in 2021 as a deputy state’s attorney and has been serving as acting state’s attorney since December 2023. Prior to that role, she spent over 10 years actively practicing, specializing in the areas of criminal, environmental, and administrative law. Before moving to Vermont in 2010, Gerhard worked as an assistant district attorney in Pennsylvania, where she prosecuted thousands of cases from trial through appeals.

“I am deeply grateful to Governor Scott for entrusting me with serving this great county,” said Gerhard. “It is my honor to continue to work with community leaders to seek and obtain justice and to promote safer communities.”

Since former State’s Attorney Shove was elected as a democrat, Governor Scott solicited recommendations from the Democratic committee in Lamoille County. Her term will conclude on January 31, 2027.

###

You just read:

Governor Phil Scott Appoints Aliena Gerhard as Lamoille County State's Attorney

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more