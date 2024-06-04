Governor Phil Scott Appoints Aliena Gerhard as Lamoille County State's Attorney

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott today announced the appointment of Aliena Gerhard as state’s attorney for Lamoille County, replacing former state’s attorney, Todd Shove.

“As acting states attorney, Aliena has demonstrated a commitment to seeking justice in order to make our communities safer,” said Governor Phil Scott. “With her experience it’s my belief she will serve the people of Lamoille County well.”

Gerhard joined the office in 2021 as a deputy state’s attorney and has been serving as acting state’s attorney since December 2023. Prior to that role, she spent over 10 years actively practicing, specializing in the areas of criminal, environmental, and administrative law. Before moving to Vermont in 2010, Gerhard worked as an assistant district attorney in Pennsylvania, where she prosecuted thousands of cases from trial through appeals.

“I am deeply grateful to Governor Scott for entrusting me with serving this great county,” said Gerhard. “It is my honor to continue to work with community leaders to seek and obtain justice and to promote safer communities.”

Since former State’s Attorney Shove was elected as a democrat, Governor Scott solicited recommendations from the Democratic committee in Lamoille County. Her term will conclude on January 31, 2027.

