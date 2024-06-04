Submit Release
Authentic Flavors of Puerto Vallarta in Fine-Dining Setting: New Menu Debuts at Villa Premiere’s La Corona Restaurant

MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Villa Premiere Boutique Hotel & Romantic Getaway unveiled a new menu at its specialty restaurant, La Corona. The innovative concept draws inspiration from local elements, combining traditional Puerto Vallarta cuisine with a fine dining experience.

La Corona offers a true gourmet experience, blending culinary artistry with innovative trends to create unique dishes. The à la carte dinner service begins at 6:30 PM, and the restaurant’s elegant dress code is complemented by live music performances featuring piano, cello, or violin.

Chef Salvador Carrillo, with more than 20 years of experience in Mexican cuisine, has collaborated with nearby renowned restaurants elsewhere in the state of Jalisco, such as La Leche and La Tienda Grande, as well as overseas at Hola and Nido in the United Arab Emirates. He describes the new menu as “a high-end experience that encapsulates the joy of beach vacations within a boutique hotel, set in one of Mexico’s most iconic tourist destinations.”

Key ingredients featured in the menu include subtly spiced chiles, which can be savored in dishes like aguachile, mole, and tiradito. The seafood selection includes fish, shrimp, octopus, and oysters.

Notable dishes on La Corona’s new menu include guava mole with duck, tuna tiradito, pear salad, octopus enchiladas, and sea urchin soup, all paired with premium wines and spirits.

About Villa Premiere Boutique Hotel & Romantic Getaway: Recognized as a true symbol of refined taste, Villa Premiere is proudly adorned with prestigious international awards for its personalized service and contemporary style. It achieves an atmosphere of discreet luxury, redefining the concept of traditional Mexican hospitality. An ideal choice for sophisticated travelers seeking a unique experience, extraordinary gastronomy, and a relaxing ambiance.

This adults-only property is an elegant and intimate hideaway, perfectly situated by the sea in the heart of Puerto Vallarta. It’s the ideal place for honeymoon celebrations or simply a romantic getaway. A hidden gem, it’s located just a 5-minute walk from the famous “Malecón” seaside promenade and the other main attractions of this charming coastal city.

European Plan & All-Inclusive, exclusively for adults. More information: Click here

