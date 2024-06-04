Murphy Administration Accepting Nominations for 25th Annual Governor's Environmental Excellence Awards

(24/P022) TRENTON –The Murphy Administration invites the public to submit nominations for the 25th Governor’s Environmental Excellence Awards, the state’s foremost environmental awards program that honors the accomplishments of individuals, businesses, organizations, and communities to protect New Jersey’s air, land, water and natural resources.

The DEP is accepting nominations earlier and for a longer period of time than in past years. Those interested can find the eligibility requirements and submit their nomination online by Sept. 4. The extended timeframe for submissions will allow the public more time to consider applying, especially teachers and students reflecting upon their accomplishments during the last few weeks of the school year.

“The state’s champions in environmental protection are setting an example. From business executives to high school students, a diverse group of leaders are carving a path for others to follow and improve upon,” said Commissioner LaTourette. “Submit your nomination to help us recognize those dedicated to preserving the state’s natural landscape, addressing climate change and protecting the environment we share.”

Award nominations will be accepted in nine categories: Climate; Clean Air; Watershed Management and Water Resources; Healthy Ecosystems and Habitats; Healthy Communities; Sustainability; Environmental Justice; Environmental Educator; and James J. Florio Emerging Environmental Leader.

The James J. Florio Emerging Environmental Leader award will be the only award category open exclusively to New Jersey residents who are less than 24 years old. Students are encouraged to apply, and teachers may nominate any student who has shown exceptional leadership with environmental issues.

Applications will be evaluated using the following criteria:

addressing the needs of New Jersey;

leadership and innovation;

education, outreach and impact on the community; and

environmental justice.

Those interested may nominate themselves, their employer, or another company, individual, institution, or organization they believe is worthy of recognition. Only one application per nominee will be accepted.

The DEP, New Jersey Infrastructure Bank, and the New Jersey Corporation for Advanced Technology sponsor the awards program which has recognized over 200 winners since its launch in 2000. Winners are notified in late fall and honored at an awards ceremony in December.

“The Governor’s Environmental Excellence Awards highlight the work of some of New Jersey’s leading environmentalists,” said David Zimmer, Executive Director of the New Jersey Infrastructure Bank. “This award program gives us the opportunity to recognize the work they’ve done, give them the credit they deserve, and promote their innovations that have led to successes in the state’s conservation and environmental protection.”

Visit the DEP’s Awards Overview webpage to learn more about each category, and eligibility and application requirements.

Submit questions about the awards program.

