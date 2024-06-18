Submit Release
Thrive After Empty Nest: New Book Empowers Single Parents to Build a Fulfilling Future

The Empty Nest Blueprint for Single Parents is a comprehensive guide for all future and current single parents experiencing the bittersweet transition of their children moving out of the home. It combines current research, practical advice, and single-par

The Empty Nest Blueprint for Single Parents

The Empty Nest Blueprint books are must for any reader who wants to learn how to define your best Empty Nest journey and unlock the true potential of your Parent-Adult Child relationship, Conquer the major Empty Nest Threats, and pursue your Empty Nest Op

The Empty Nest Blueprint Books

"The Empty Nest Blueprint for Single Parents": Redefining the Empty Nest: New Book Examines How Single Parents Can Navigate This Life Stage

Anthony Damaschino has done all the listening, reading, analyzing, and heavy lifting we single parents typically do all on our own.”
— Beth Clardy Lewis, LPC-S, family therapist and author

DANVILLE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the success of his debut book, The Empty Nest Blueprint, author Anthony Damaschino is pleased to announce the release of his latest work, The Empty Nest Blueprint for Single Parents. This empowering guide goes beyond practical tips, providing a roadmap for navigating the emotional roller-coaster of the empty nest and rediscovering joy and purpose in a new chapter of life.

In the United States today, there are nearly 13.6 million single parents raising over 21 million children. The Empty Nest Blueprint for Single Parents provides a tailored approach for single parents facing the bittersweet moment when their children leave home. Over 100 single parents were surveyed and interviewed, providing valuable insights that enrich the book's guidance and recommendations.

The book combines real-life anecdotes with actionable plans to help single parents redefine their lives post-empty nest. The Empty Nest Blueprint for Single Parents tackles the unique challenges single parents face, offering these practical and inspiring solutions:
• Explores strategies for navigating the empty nest specifically for single parents.
• Provides guidance on fostering positive and supportive parent-adult child relationships.
• Examines both the challenges and opportunities associated with the empty nest phase.
• Includes exercises and insights for single parents to plan for their future after their children leave home.
• Discusses methods for single parents to find renewed purpose and fulfillment in their lives.

The Empty Nest Blueprint for Single Parents is available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major retailers. For more information visit anthonydamaschino.com.

Anthony Damaschino, a devoted father of three adult children, brings a wealth of personal and professional experience to his writing. He holds a Masters degree in Human Resource Development, and uses both his career and personal expertise to help parents navigate their empty nest phase with confidence and joy. He is the author of The Empty Nest Blueprint books, a speaker, and a featured guest on both local and international podcasts on parenting and family relationships.

Anthony Damaschino
Infinite Space Publishing
+1 925-272-7264
hello@anthonydamaschino.com
