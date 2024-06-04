Miami Metropolitan Area is a 2024 Energy Star Top City

Published on June 03, 2024

Every year, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announces the cities that were home to the most ENERGY STAR-certified buildings in the previous year. The EPA first released this list in 2009 to help raise awareness about the significant benefits energy-efficient buildings can provide for our economy and environment. ENERGY STAR-certified buildings are verified to be more energy efficient than 75% of similar buildings nationwide. Thanks to their efficiency, they use an average of 35% less energy than typical buildings and cause fewer emissions, including 35% fewer greenhouse gas emissions. Certification is valid for one year.

The City of Miami was ranked #22 on the EPA’s annual list of U.S. metropolitan areas with the most ENERGY STAR-certified buildings. Up from a total of 94 certified buildings in 2023, this metropolitan area currently has a total of 102 certified buildings in the year 2024. This ranking confirms the city’s commitment to providing building owners and managers with the technical guidance, best practices, and training they need to make their buildings more energy efficient, save money, and reduce carbon emissions. More than 43,000 diverse buildings have earned the ENERGY STAR certification since 1999. Miami’s ranking shows how America’s leading cities are prioritizing energy efficiency among their commercial building stock. By partnering with its business leaders, cities like Miami continue to demonstrate the economic and environmental benefits of reducing energy use among buildings.

Read the EPA’s Press Release here.

Benchmarking energy use through the City of Miami’s Building Efficiency 305 (BE305) Program allows buildings to apply for ENERGY STAR certification. To comply with the BE305 Program, applicable buildings within the city report their whole-building energy use data into EPA’s ENERGY STAR Portfolio Manager tool. By measuring and tracking energy use in buildings, building owners and tenants can track their energy performance over time, understand how their energy performance compares to similar buildings, and identify opportunities to cut energy waste. This data-based approach allows buildings to see how energy efficient they are and if they’re eligible to apply for ENERGY STAR certification.

Visit the City of Miami’s BE305 Program Website: https://www.benchmark305.com/.