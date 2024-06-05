The Delivery People Expands Services
Fast, Flexible, Reliable: TDP Introduces Enhanced Shipping Services to Puerto Rico
We are pleased to be able to offer Puerto Rico extensive air, ocean, and final mile services and to provide customers exclusive online booking, quoting and tracking tools.”HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Delivery People (TDP), a leading freight forwarding and delivery company has recently introduced comprehensive shipping solutions extending to Puerto Rico and beyond. The company’s commitment to exceptional service continues as they ensure that customers’ shipments are delivered safely and on-time, no matter where they are headed. Cargo flights are scheduled five days per week from Miami (MIA) to San Juan (SJU) delivering goods in a timely manner.
— Kim Ross, President of The Delivery People
The shipping capabilities of The Delivery People are wide-ranging: They are equipped to handle cargo of all types with extreme care. By air or ocean, TDP can transport valuable and fragile cargo such as sensitive scientific equipment, oversized machinery, tradeshow installations, and even time-sensitive documents.
TDP’s White Glove Service offers both residential and commercial customers premium services with meticulous final mile delivery. The Delivery People’s professional team delivers door-to-door and to specific locations in homes and businesses, including set up and removal of all packing materials, providing the most convenient and comprehensive end-to-end delivery service.
“We are pleased to be able to offer Puerto Rico extensive air, ocean, and final mile services and to provide customers exclusive online booking, quoting and tracking tools,” said Kim Ross, President of The Delivery People. “We look forward to serving PR customers as we grow and expand in the months and years ahead.”
The Delivery People have the ability to handle temperature-sensitive shipping as well as special handling and logistics for transporting large and unusual size cargo, hazardous goods, handling with extra care, special security documentation, or any other specific needs. TDP has the experience to manage it all.
The company offers the convenience of flexible drop offs and routing from Jackson, FL for ocean cargo or Miami, FL for air freight or they can route goods door-to-door. Customers can stay informed with TDP’s real-time online tracking. TDP’s modern website offers a comprehensive platform for the company’s state-of-the-art online booking, tracking and notification services to and from Puerto Rico as well as the other areas served by them: Los Angeles, Hawaii, Guam, and American Samoa.
Visit thedeliverypeople.com for more information.
About The Delivery People
The Delivery People was initially established as a cartage company in 2006 on Maui. When the owners recognized how difficult it was to transport goods throughout the Hawaiian Islands, they realized that there was an opportunity to offer a door-to-door solution to their customers. By 2008, an office was opened on Oahu, and they began handling Air Freight and Ocean Freight for their clients throughout Hawaii. The company had a “whatever it takes” attitude and a 24/7/365 mentality and they personally trained the management staff with that in mind. Many of the original staff are still on board today, maintaining their mission.
From 2010 through 2016 the Hawaii locations expanded with new, larger facilities, and an office was opened in Los Angeles. In recent years, TDP has expanded their business offerings to serve Alaska, American Samoa, Guam, and Puerto Rico as a full-service offshore market solution.
The Delivery People offer a variety of transportation services from Air and Ocean Freight to Storage and Warehousing, as well as Pick Up & Delivery, Special Projects, and White Glove Service. No cargo is too big or too small, TDP ships it all.
Paul Skellon
Pacific Air Cargo
+1 8083211600
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram