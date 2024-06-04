Globe Law Directory Announces Boutique, International Legal Directory

Directory will connect American and Western European Clients with International Lawyers

UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Globe Law Directory has announced a legal directory that will connect American and Western European clients with trusted, international lawyers. The legal directory will first focus on legal firms in China and expand to other countries from there.

“Globe Law Directory puts the contact and legal firm information of reputable international firms into the hands of potential clients based in the United States or Western Europe quickly, easily, and at no cost,” Globe Law Directory President Michael Graham said. “No one ever wishes to find themselves in need of an international lawyer due to an overseas business dispute, trade disagreement, fraud, or any number of other legal issues. But when that time arises, the last thing someone needs is to be endlessly searching for proper legal counsel when time is money. Globe Law Directory is bridging that gap.”

Based in the United States, Globe Law Directory has already done the leg work of finding well-respected legal firms based in the country of dispute who specialize in helping international clients on a myriad of issues. There is never a cost to request and obtain the boutique, niche directory of firms for each country. Oftentimes, obtaining counsel in the country where a dispute has arisen is the only means of navigating a complex and foreign legal system, but the firms listed in the Globe Law Directory are well-versed in these issues and are ready to help.

Globe Law Directory is proud to partner with some of the most respected, international legal firms in their respective countries. To learn more about Globe Law Directory please visit www.globe.law

###