Court Odyssey/Navigator System Maintenance set for Tuesday evening.

Tuesday evening, June 4th, N.D. Courts will be performing system maintenance, which will cause documents to be unavailable within Secure Public Access. The downtime will last from 7:00 PM Central Time through roughly 11:00 PM.
There were 1,751 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,866 in the last 365 days.
Tuesday evening, June 4th, N.D. Courts will be performing system maintenance, which will cause documents to be unavailable within Secure Public Access. The downtime will last from 7:00 PM Central Time through roughly 11:00 PM.