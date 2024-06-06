Spoiler Alert: Carnegie Hill Last on 2024 NYC Top Ten Popular Neighborhoods - Number One on Walkspan

Walkspan ran StreetEasy’s rankings against its data to show how it would change if users could evaluate the quality-of-life factors defining the neighborhoods.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carnegie Hill, last in Street Easy’s top ten , earns Walkspan ’s top score, classifying it a ”Wow,” according to Bernardita Calinao, Ph.D. Walkspan’s Founder. Walkspan is the only data-driven, interactive search engine designed for residential real estate, collecting and translating millions of data points into actionable information to appraise, compare, prioritize, and map the quality of street-life amenities within walking distance from given addresses, roughly .25 to 1- mile radii and graphically score a neighborhood as Wow 3, Yeah 2, or Meh 1 point respectively.Street Easy’s Top Ten ranked neighborhood popularity on percentage changes in residential searches throughout the five boroughs. According to Dr. Calinao these one-dimensional rankings reflect Walkspan’s AND-BUT theory of searches—AND you’ve found the dream residential property, BUT what about the neighborhood? Walkspan’s user-friendly interface aims to immerse users in the surrounding neighborhood.Walkspan ran StreetEasy’s rankings against its data to demonstrate how the Top Ten rankings would change if users could evaluate the quality-of-life factors and amenities defining the neighborhood’s street corridors. A Walkspan user can quickly discover a composite score of a neighborhood’s street life and walkability factor and compare it with up to four addresses. A new A.I. plug-in, currently in Beta for New York City, permits a user to establish a profile of neighborhood preferences, indicate the borough of choice, and Walkspan recommends potential neighborhoods. Realtors with the Walkspan plugin integrated into their software can augment it by sorting and matching potential apartments.Carnegie Hill outscored the competition, 87.90, according to Walkspan, compared to number 2, Soho Little Italy Hudson Square, 83.6, based on an aggregated total of nine factors, including nature, architecture, activities, noise, comfort, vibrance, interest, safety, and accessibility. Users can drill down on these factors to see what features are dominant in a neighborhood. Walkspan’s Neighborhood Gems count the number of “gems” in the area. Carnegie Hill has 765 gems: food, services, shops, transit, and leisure. It identifies and maps favorites within a given radius. The popular Long Island City-Hunter’s Point, ranked Number 2 by Street Easy, was last on Walkspan with a 1 Meh score and a numeric score 48.51.Walkspan's ranking of the Top Ten Popular Neighborhoods to watch in 2024 and how it differs from StreetEasy’s rankingWalkspan's neighborhood ranking1. Carnegie Hill2. Hudson Square3. Ridgewood4. Jackson Heights5. Flatbush6. Kew Gardens7. Sunset Park8. Greenwood9. Woodside10. Hunters Point/ LICStreet Easy's most searched neighborhoods1. Ridgewood2. Hunters Point/LIC3. Hudson Square/ SOHO4. Jackson Heights5. Sunset Park6. Kew Gardens7. Woodside 8. Greenwood9. Flat Bush10. Carnegie Hill/ UESDr. Calinao mentioned that the marked difference in scoring highlights a disconnect in users' prioritization of ideal homes and neighborhood feel. As seen in Long Island City's drop from number 2 to 10, renters are missing the importance of neighborhood character when searching for their next apartment.Also, it may be surprising to some that Carnegie Hill scored higher than Soho, which is a trendy, hot place to live in the city. Carnegie Hill scored higher for Nature, Comfort, and Safety. The power of Walkspan is that they give you the option to prioritize your preferences when searching for your next dream home.As a footnote, she said she was puzzled the buzzy Brooklyn Williamsburg neighborhood did not make it onto Street Easy’s Top Ten. In scoring it for a project, Walkspan determined that while Williamsburg scored lower in overall score, the draw for many millennials is the higher number of Gems. Younger people like to be near new trendy options for food and services and Williamsburg has almost 100 more gems than Carnegie Hill.The critical mantra in real estate has always been “location, location, location”. Today, as people demand more from their surroundings, she noted that quality of life issues, from sidewalk character to street safety, are priorities. In a recent survey, a staggering 78 percent of Americans said they were willing to pay a premium to live in a walkable neighborhood, and 90 percent of Generation Z's and millennials said that a walkable neighborhood is a priority. That search is giving the “location” mantra a new definition beyond a property at a correct address.As the demand for walkable neighborhoods rises, Walkspan stands out as a crucial service in today's real estate market, delivering the only analytic, agnostic, data-driven intelligence platform offering comprehensive neighborhood analysis designed to help users make informed decisions about where and how they want to live. Walkspan is a versatile tool. It offers analytical data and mapping to solve street life issues and environmental impact quandaries for urban planners, commercial real estate developers, city governments, and other stakeholders. As consultants and developers, Walkspan’s C-suite executives, credentialed in urban planning and analysis as well as data and software engineering collaborate with urban professionals to map what is and envision what can be.