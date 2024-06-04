IpaA reveals distinct modes of vinculin activation during Shigella invasion and cell-matrix adhesion

Seminal studies based on rotary shadow electron microscopy analysis reported the formation of vinculin mediated by Vh-Vh and Vt-Vt interactions in vitro ( Molony & Burridge, 1985 ). Ever since studies on vinculin oligomerization have essentially focused on Vt-Vt interactions. Phosphatidylinositol (4, 5) bisphosphate (PIP 2 ) binding to vinculin was shown to promote vinculin oligomerization, and PIP 2 -binding deficient vinculin showed defects in the organization of the actin cytoskeleton and increased turn-over of focal adhesions ( Bakolitsa et al, 1999 ; Chinthalapudi et al, 2014 ). Binding of F-actin was also reported to induce the formation of vinculin tail dimers, likely different than those induced by PIP 2 , and mutants in the Vt C-terminal hairpin responsible for F-actin-induced dimerization showed defects in actin bundling associated with a decrease in size and a number of focal adhesions ( Bakolitsa et al, 1999 ; Johnson & Craig, 2000 ). Vinculin establishes catch bonds with a significantly increased lifetime when the force is applied towards the pointed end of actin filaments, consistent with the polarity of actomyosin contraction ( Huang et al, 2017 ). However, whereas mechanotransduction triggers vinculin recruitment associated with the maturation, enlarging of focal adhesions and actin bundling, how Vt-mediated vinculin oligomerization may be regulated by actomyosin contraction remains unclear ( Thompson et al, 2013 ). Vinculin head-domain (Vh)–mediated oligomerization could provide a force-dependent mechanism, because vinculin was reported to act as a mechanosensor, with its head domain undergoing conformational changes under applied force, showing increased binding to ligand such as MAPK1 ( Garakani et al, 2017 ). Here, we report the effects of mutation in vinculin D1D2 altering the formation of trimers induced by IpaA. We identified D1D2 polar residues predicted to contact IpaA VBS3 and showed their involvement in IpaA-induced trimerization. We show that these mutations affect the formation of focal adhesions providing evidence that Vh-Vh–mediated vinculin oligomerization similar to that induced by Shigella IpaA may also occur during the maturation of cell adhesion structures.

(A) Surface structure of full-length human vinculin from the crystal structure resolved by Bakolitsa et al (1999) . The vinculin subdomains are indicated in different colors. Right: The arrows point at binding of IpaA VBS1 to the D1 first bundle, IpaA VBS2 to the second D1 bundle, IpaA VBS3 binding to the D1D2 interface and D2 second bundle. (B, C, D) cross-linking mass spectrometry-based modeling-based models of 1:1 complexes of D1D2 and the IpaA domain containing all three IpaA VBS1-3 (aVBD) ( Valencia-Gallardo et al, 2023 ). The vinculin D1 and D2 are shown as pale cyan and limon green surface structures, respectively. IpaA VBSs are shown as ribbon structures. (B) Left: aVBD binds to D1D2 that adopts a conformation similar to that of apoD1D2 (closed conformer). Right: binding of IpaA VBS3 to the D1D2 interface induces a major conformational change (open conformer) with a 30° tilt in the relative orientation of the D1 and D2 major axis. (C, D) higher magnifications showing the IpaA VBS3(red) interface with D1 D2 in the closed (C) and open (D) conformer. The residues potentially involved in polar interactions via their side chains are indicated. In the open conformer, IpaA K499 may interact with E143 or clash with K139 on vinculin D1.

(A) 1205Lu melanoma cells were transfected with GFP alone (blue), GFP-aVBS1-2 (red) or GFP-aVBD (green), lifted up by trypsinization and plated for the indicated time on Fn-coated coverslips. Samples were washed, fixed and adherent cells were scored microscopically. The total number of adherent cells scored is indicated. GFP: 3,223 cells, N = 4; GFP-aVBS1-2: n = 7,418, N = 4; GFP-aVBD: n = 5,668, N = 4. Chi square corrected with Bonferroni mutliple comparison correction. ****P < 0.05. (B, C, D) 1205Lu melanoma cells were transfected with the indicated constructs, labeled with calcein (see the Materials and Methods section) and mixed with the same ratio of control cells. (C, D) Cells were perfused in a microfluidic chamber and allowed to adhere for: (C), 30 min (small solid circles) and 15 min (large solid circles) before shear stress application; or (D), 20 min. (B) representative fields. The number indicates the elapsed time in minutes after shear stress application. (C, D) Scatterplot of fold enrichment of: aVBD (N = 4, n = 610) or aVBS1-2 (N = 4, n = 433) transfected cells versus control cells (1,594 cells, N = 4). (D) aVBD (N = 3, n = 557); GFP (N = 3, n = 490); HV: vinculin mCherry (N = 3, n = 481); CC: vinculin Q68C A396C-mCherry (N = 3, n = 259); siRNA: cells treated with anti-vinculin siRNA (N = 3, n = 395). Unpaired t test. ***P < 0.005.

We next investigated the role of vinculin supra-activation by comparing the effects of aVBS1-2 and aVBD in dynamic cell adhesion experiments. First, we performed cell replating experiments, where resuspended transfected cells were allowed to attach to fibronectin-coated surfaces for controlled time periods. As shown in Fig 6A , aVBD induced higher yields of adherent cells when replating was performed with short kinetics, with a fivefold increase over control cells or cells transfected with aVBS1-2 after 10 min replating. By contrast, little difference in adhesion yield was detected between samples after 15 min replating suggesting that aVBD predominantly affected the early dynamics rather than increasing cell adhesion ( Fig 6A ). To extend these findings, we measured cell adhesion strength using controlled shear stress in a microfluidic chamber ( Fig 6B and Video 1 ). Consistent with replating experiments, when cells were allowed to adhere to fibronectin-coated surfaces for 30 min, little difference in resistance to shear stress could be detected between GFP-aVBD and GFP-transfected cells samples ( Fig 6C , small solid circles). However, when shear stress was applied 15 min after cell incubation, GFP-aVBD-transfected cells showed significantly higher resistance to shear stress up to 22.2 dyn.cm −2 compared with GFP-aVBS1-2 or GFP-transfected cells, with 1.7 ± 0.2- and 0.9 ± 0.14-fold enrichment ± SD of adherent cells for GFP-aVBD and GFP-aVBS1-2 transfected cells, respectively ( Fig 6C , large solid circles, Video 1 ). Consistent with a role for vinculin oligomerization in adhesion, cells transfected with the cysteine-clamped vinculin variant showed adhesion levels under shear stress comparable with cells depleted for vinculin by siRNA treatment that were decreased threefold compared with WT vinculin-transfected cells ( Figs 6D and S7 ). These results are in full agreement with effects observed on adhesion structures and suggest that aVBD-mediated vinculin supra-activation accelerates endogenous processes occurring during mechanotransduction to promote strong adhesion.

These results suggest that IpaA-mediated vinculin “canonical” activation induced by aVBS1-2, as well as “supra-activation” mediate by aVBD do not stimulate cell motility but rather strengthen cell adhesion, consistent with their described effects of FAs ( Valencia-Gallardo et al, 2023 ).

1205Lu melanoma cells were transfected with GFP alone (CTRL), GFP-aVBS1-2 or GFP-aVBD as indicated lifted up by trypsinization and plated for the indicated time on Fn-coated coverslips. (A) Samples were transfected with the indicated constructs, and analyzed by time-lapse videomicroscopy; (A) representative single cell migration 20-h tracks for indicated samples. Scale bar = 10 μm. (B) Root of Median Square of displacement over time for control- (61 cells, N = 3), GFP-A524- (61 cells, N = 3) and GFP-A483 transfectants (64 cells, N = 3). ***P = 0.0007. The slopes were analyzed using a covariance test and found to be statistically different (ANCOVA, p < 2 × 10 −16 ). (C) 5 × 10 4 cells were seeded in matrigel chambers. The percent of transmigrated cells is indicated. (N = 3). Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s multiple comparisons test. *P < 0.05.

We therefore tested the effects of IpaA on the motility and invasion of melanoma cells. In time-lapse microscopy experiments in 2D-chambers, GFP-aVBS1-2 inhibited melanocyte motility compared with control cells, with a rate of Root Median Square Displacement (rMSD) of 3.16 and 15.6 μm.min −1 , respectively ( Fig S6A and B ). An even stronger inhibition was observed for GFP-aVBD transfected cells (rMSD = 2.3 μm.min −1 ) ( Fig S6A and B ). Transmigration of melanocytes in 3D-matrigels was similarly inhibited by aVBS1-2 and aVBD ( Fig S6C ).

Our findings suggested that during Shigella invasion, IpaA-mediated vinculin head-domain oligomerization played mostly a role in up-regulating cell adhesion rather than bacterial invasion. Vinculin, however, is paradoxically described as a prognostic marker favoring the migration of cancer cells or as a tumor suppressor stimulating cell anchorage ( Mierke et al, 2010 ; Hamidi & Ivaska, 2018 ). These contradictory findings reflect its complex and poorly understood regulation, as well as different roles in 2D or 3D systems ( Gulvady et al, 2018 ).

MEF vinculin −/− cells were transfected with HV-mCherry (HV) or variants bearing the indicated mutations. (A, B) Samples were fixed and processed for confocal fluorescence microscopy analysis of: (A), mCherry (A); (B), mCherry (red) and F-actin (green). (A, B) Left: representative maximal projections of mCherry fluorescence. Middle: higher magnification of the corresponding inset shown in left panel. Right: FA detection from overlay masks (see the Materials and Methods section). Scale bar: 5 μm. (C) AR index corresponding to the major over minor axis of FA (n > 2,500, N = 2). Mann-Whitney: ****P < 0.001. ns, not significant.

As shown in Fig 5 , all tested mutations induced a decrease either in FA area or FA number per cell (frequency) or both, although to variable extent ( Figs 5 and S5A–C ). The K386D mutation showed a decrease in FA area and frequency but the difference relative to parental HV was not statistically significative, as opposed to the other mutations ( Fig 5B and C ). As previously reported, the CC mutation altered the size and frequency of FAs ( Fig 5 ; Valencia-Gallardo et al, 2023 ). The K139E mutation also significantly affected both FA size and frequency. The E143K, D389R and N393D mutations affected the size of FAs, whereas the difference in FA number per cell relative to parental HV was not significant because of the large dispersion of values ( Fig 5B and C ). Interestingly, the V367D variant also did not show a significant difference in the average FA size compared with control cells expressing parental mCherry-vinculin ( Fig 5B and C ), despite a significant reduction in the number of FAs per cell. The FAs in the V367D variant, although similar in size, looked different than those in control cells, being mostly at the cell periphery and particularly elongated ( Fig 5A ). This qualitative difference was confirmed by quantification of the AR index, showing a pronounced difference for the V367D variant compared with the other samples ( Fig S5B and C ).

Vinculin oligomerization has been mainly studied in vitro and reported to occur through the Vt-tail domain ( Thompson et al, 2013 ). In cells, the role of vinculin oligomerization remains unclear. We therefore tested the effects of D1D2 mutations of FA formation, a process relevant for bacterial infection of host cells because it controls the adhesion/detachment of Shigella-infected cells from the extracellular matrix.

mCherry: cells transfected with mCherry. BS176: cells transfected with HV and infected with or invasion deficient isogenic derivative strain BS176. After bacterial challenged, samples fixed and processed for bacterial fluorescence inside-out immunostaining and confocal microscopy analysis (see the Materials and Methods section). (A) representative maximal projection of fluorescent confocal micrographs of cells transfected with HV and challenged with WT Shigella. Staining: green: GFP; red: LPS; cyan: mCherry; gray levels: F-actin. Scale bar: 5 μm. Note the extracellular bacteria stained in red and green, whereas internalized bacteria stained in green only. (B) number of cell-associated bacteria per cell. (C) Number of internalized per cell. FA area (n > 30 cells, N = 3). (C) average number of FAs per cell (n > 30 cells, N = 3). t test: ****P < 0.001; ns, not significant.

As shown in Fig 4 , the profiles of bacterial association and invasion were generally similar, consistent with a prominent role in bacterial attachment to the cell during Shigella invasion. Consistent for the previously described role for vinculin in Shigella invasion, cells complemented with HV-mCherry showed a ca 8-fold and 30-fold increase in bacterial association and invasion compared with mCherry transfected control cells, respectively ( Fig 4A–C , HV and mCherry). Similar differences in bacterial association and invasion were observed when comparing with HV-mCherry transfected cells challenged with a non-invasive isogenic mutant Shigella strain ( Fig 4B and C , HV and BS176). Strikingly, mutations D389R and N393D resulted in a drastic reduction in bacterial association and invasion of host cells, to levels comparable with the negative controls ( Fig 4B and C ). In contrast, the other tested mutations had modest or non-significant effects. These results suggest a key role for polar and charged interactions involving the D389 and N393 at the N-terminal extremity of the H10 helix of D2. The absence of effects associated with the cysteine clamp (CC) and E143K mutations targeting the open D1D2 conformer suggested that early steps linked to vinculin supra-activation but not later steps linked to vinculin oligomerization are required for Shigella invasion.

During Shigella invasion, targeting of vinculin by IpaA leads to the cytoskeletal reorganization allowing bacterial attachment to host cells and productive bacterial internalization. In addition, IpaA-mediated vinculin supra-activation triggers the formation of focal adhesions (FAs) distal to the invasion sites that likely contribute to strengthen the adhesion of infected cells even in the absence of mechanotransduction ( Valencia-Gallardo et al, 2023 ). To analyze the role of D1D2 head-domain oligomerization on Shigella invasion, D1D2 mutations were transferred to full-length vinculin fused to mCherry (HV-mCherry) cloned in a eukaryotic expression vector and transfected into MEF vinculin −/− cells (see the Materials and Methods section). In control experiments, Western-blot analysis showed that all constructs were expressed at the expected molecular size at levels comparable with that of WT vinculin-mCherry construct ( Fig S4 ). Transfected cells were challenged with bacteria and bacterial association and internalization were quantified in cells expressing comparable levels of HV-mCherry constructs (see the Materials and Methods section).

As shown in Table 1 , all mutations showed reduced rates of D1D2 trimer and could be distinguished in two classes based on to their effects on the rates of monomer disappearance. Class 1 mutations D389R, E143K and V367D showed no difference in D1D2 monomer disappearance, whereas class 2 mutations K386D and K139E showed increased rates in D1D2 monomer disappearance ( Table 1 and Figs 3 and S3 ). Mutation N393D showed effects similar to the latter mutations, with a slightly reduced rate of trimer formation that appeared not significant, but increased rates in monomer disappearance ( Fig 3A–C ). These classes generally correlated with the mutational design based on structural modeling because class 2 and class 1 mutations were expected to target formation of the closed and open D1D2:aVBD 1:1 complex, respectively ( Fig 1C and D ). The D389R mutation represents an exception, because it was expected to target the D1D2:aVBD 1:1 close complex, but showed no difference in the rate of monomer disappearance ( Table 1 and Fig 3A–C ).

Left panels , CN-PAGE using a 10% polyacrylamide native gel followed by Coomassie blue staining of aVBD-induced complex formation with the indicated D1D2 variant. The aVBD:D1D2 molar ratio is indicated above each lane. Center and right panels , the integrated intensity of bands corresponding to trimeric ( center ) or monomeric D1D2 ( right ) were scanned by densitometry, and normalized to that of monomeric D1D2 in the absence of aVBD. The graphs are representative of at least three independent experiments. The blue dashed lines correspond to linear fits obtained for parental D1D2. ANCOVA test: *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.005. ns, not significant.

(A) CN-PAGE using a 10% polyacrylamide native gel followed by Coomassie blue staining of aVBD-induced complex formation with the indicated D1D2 variant. The aVBD:D1D2 molar ratio is indicated above each lane. (B, C) the integrated intensity of bands corresponding to trimeric (B) or monomeric D1D2 (C) were scanned by densitometry, and normalized to that of monomeric D1D2 in the absence of aVBD. The graphs are representative of at least three independent experiments. The lines correspond to linear fits obtained for the sample in the corresponding color. The blue lines correspond to the linear fits obtained for parental D1D2 reported from Fig 2E . ANCOVA test: *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.005; ns, not significant.

D1D2 variants expressed in E. coli BL21 (DE3) and purified by affinity chromatography (see the Materials and Methods section) were analyzed by SDS–PAGE using a 10% polyacrylamide gel followed by Coomassie staining. The size of the molecular weight markers is indicated in kD. The arrow points at D1D2 constructs.

We estimated that the CN-PAGE assay was sufficiently robust and reproducible to determine potential differences in rates of trimer formation in the various D1D2 variants. All mutations were introduced in D1D2 and the corresponding variants were purified to homogeneity ( Fig S2 ). Samples were incubated with increasing molar ratio of the aVBD vinculin-binding domain (aVBD) and analyzed by CN-PAGE followed by Coomassie staining (see the Materials and Methods section). As shown in Figs 3 and S3 , most of the mutants showed decrease rates of trimer formation. The rates of D1D2 trimer formation and monomer disappearance were inferred from linear fits, following quantification by scanning densitometry ( Table 1 ).

We used scanning densitometry to determine the rates of D1D2 trimer formation and D1D2 monomer disappearance normalized to the initial amounts of D1D2 (see the Materials and Methods section). As shown in Fig 2E , the appearance of D1D2 trimers and disappearance of apo D1D2 as a function of increasing aVBD molar ratio could be nicely adjusted to linear fits with a Pearson coefficient R 2 > 0.95. The CN-PAGE assay was used to determine a rate of D1D2 trimer appearance of 1.51 AU −1 ± 0.3 (SEM) and D1D2 monomer disappearance of −1.06 AU −1 ± 0.05 (SEM) ( Table 1 ).

(A, B) aVBD and D1D2 were mixed at the indicated molar ratio, with D1D2 at a final concentration of 20 μM, and incubated for 60 min at 21°C before analysis. (A) size exclusion chromatography analysis using an Increase Superdex 200 (see the Materials and Methods section). The indicated stoichiometry is inferred from previous size exclusion chromatography-Multi-Angle Light Scattering analysis ( Valencia-Gallardo et al, 2023 ) and the mass of complexes in peaks A, B, and C estimated from molecular weight standards as a function of the respective elution volume. (B, D, E) aVBD relative concentration: ratio of concentrations of aVBD over D1D2. (B) CN-PAGE using a 7.5% polyacrylamide native gel followed by Coomassie blue staining. C′: monomeric D1D2. A′, B′ and B″: D1D2 aVBD complexes. The vertical line indicates cutting of the gel to remove irrelevant lanes. (B, C) SDS–PAGE followed by Coomassie blue staining of samples corresponding to band A′ as shown in Panel (B). (D) Densitometry analysis of the bands indicated a D1D2:aVBD ratio in integrated intensity of 10.1 ± 0.36 (SD) corresponding to a 3.2 ± 0.09 (SD) molar ratio consistent with 3:0–3:1 D1D2:aVBD complexes (N = 2). (E) the integrated intensity of bands corresponding to trimeric (A′) or monomeric D1D2 (C′) were scanned by densitometry, and normalized to that of monomeric D1D2 in the absence of aVBD. The lines corresponds to linear fits with a Pearson coefficient > 0.95. The graphs are representative of at least three independent experiments.

In previous works, we showed that aVBD induced the formation of D1D2:aVBD 1:1 and dimeric complexes and trimeric D1D2 complexes rapidly associating and dissociating an aVBD molecule in SEC-MALS (Size Exclusion Chromatography-Multi-Angle Light Scattering) experiments ( Valencia-Gallardo et al, 2023 ). Here, we studied the effects of increasing aVBD molar ratio using SEC and CN (Clear Native)-PAGE. As shown in Fig 2 , at a D1D2:aVBD 1:1 M ratio, the major peaks with similar amplitude corresponded to the 1:0 and likely the D1D2 trimeric complexes ( Fig 2A , peaks A and C). At a D1D2:aVBD 1:1.5 M ratio, the D1D2 trimeric complexes represented the major peak ( Fig 2A , peak A). Upon increasing of IpaA molar ratio, a major shifted band was observed in CN-PAGE with apo D1D2 rapidly disappearing and the formation of intermediate shifted bands ( Fig 2B ). The similarity between the distribution of the bands with increasing molar ratio of aVBD in CN-PAGE and the SEC peaks suggested that the A and A′ peaks corresponded to trimeric D1D2 complexes. To confirm this, we dissected the A′ band form CN-PAGE and analyzed it in a second dimension using regular SDS–PAGE, followed by Coomassie staining and scanning densitometry (see the Materials and Methods section). As shown in Fig 2C and D , the relative amounts of D1D2 and AVBD in A′ indicated a D1D2:aVBD integrated density ratio of 10.1 ± 0.36 corresponding to a molar ratio of 3.2 ± 0.09, consistent with a mixture of D1D2:aVBD 3:0 and 3:1 complexes inferred from the SEC-MALS analysis ( Valencia-Gallardo et al, 2023 ).

(A) The coiled-coil probability in D1D2 corresponding to vinculin residues 1–484 assessed using the MARCOIL algorithm with threshold 50: 11 ( Delorenzi & Speed, 2002 ), identified a coiled-coil region between residues 348–393 with max = 99.9. (A, B) sequence of the predicted coiled-coil region identified in (A). The numbers correspond to the residue numbers in the vinculin sequence. The canonical heptad region is underlined, with a and d corresponding to hydrophobic residues at position V367 and A370, respectively. The V367D mutation is predicted to abolish coiled-coil formation. (C, D) D1D2 models in the closed (C) and open (D) conformation. D1 and D2 are shown as pale cyan and limon green ribbon structures, respectively. The V367 residue is shown in bright orange and the other residues in the predicted coiled-coil region in D2 are shown in raspberry red with the side chains of residues as sticks. Right: enlarged view with a 20 nm slab clipping of the inset shown on the left.

Independent of the aVBD-D1D2 interface, the hidden Markov model-based algorithm MARCOIL predicts the presence of a coiled-coil domain in the H10 helix of D2 between vinculin residues 348–393, buried into the D2 helix bundle and adjacent to the IpaA VBS3 interaction sites in the close D1D2 conformer ( Delorenzi & Speed, 2002 ; Fig S1 ). This putative coiled-coil domain contains the classical a-g heptad sequence at residues 367–373, with the V367 and A373 corresponding to the “a” and “d” hydrophobic residues, respectively, presumed to intersperse their non-polar side chains at the α-helices interfaces during oligomerization. To test the role of this domain in D1D2 trimerization, we introduced the V367D substitution predicted to disrupt supercoiled helix packing ( Fig S1A–D ).

As shown in Fig 1C , in the closed D1D2:aVBD complex, IpaA VBS3 mainly interacts with the H10 helix of D2. A set of putative polar interactions and salt bridges can be identified, where IpaA residues T492, E495, K499, and S503 interact with vinculin residues N393, K139, D389, and K386, respectively ( Fig 1C ). In the open complex, IpaA VBS3 mainly interacts with the H4 helix of D1, where IpaA K499 interacts with vinculin E143 ( Fig 1D ). Of note, in this open complex, an electrostatic clash between vinculin K139 and IpaA K499 may contribute to the dynamics of the IpaA VBS3 during its interaction with different allosteric conformers leading to D1D2 oligomerization ( Fig 1D ). All identified vinculin residues were substituted for a charged residue to introduce a charge inversion or disrupt polar interactions using site-directed mutagenesis (see the Materials and Methods section; Table 1 ). In this rationale, mutations affecting IpaA VBS3’s interface with the close D1D2 conformer are expected to alter its initial docking of IpaA VBS3 on D1D2, whereas the E143K charge inversion would destabilize the open conformer and alter subsequent allosteric changes leading to trimer formation.

Structural models indicate that aVBD triggers a 30% angle displacement of the major axis of the D1 and D2 subdomains relative to the apo D1D2 or D1D2 in complex with IpaA VBS1-2 only ( Fig 1B ; Valencia-Gallardo et al, 2023 ). As opposed to the closed D1D2 conformer, this open D1D2 conformer is associated with D1D2-mediated trimerization of vinculin ( Valencia-Gallardo et al, 2023 ). We hypothesized that IpaA VBS3 induced allosteric changes leading to D1D2 trimerization and that mutations in D1D2 residues interfacing IpaA VBS3 should affect trimer formation. We, therefore, scrutinized the interface residues between IpaA VBS3 and D1D2 in the D1D2:aVBD complex.

Discussion

In this work, we used structural models of conformers based on mass spectrometry analysis of cross-linked 1:1 D1D2:aVBD complexes to identify polar residues of the H10 helix of D2 involved in D1D2 trimerization. We found that the effects on the in vitro trimerization of purified D1D2 variants observed in native-gel shift assays to be generally in line with the predicted conformer structures, with all mutations affecting IpaA-induced D1D2 trimer formation.

We found that mutations either had no effects (class 1 mutations) or increased the rates of D1D2 monomer disappearance (class 2 mutations). None of the mutations delayed D1D2 monomer disappearance, indicating that they did not prevent the formation of a 1:1 D2D2:aVBD complex. These results are expected because IpaA VBS1-2 drives the initial binding to D1D2, independent of IpaA VBS3 (Tran Van Nhieu & Izard, 2007). Thus, the mutations designed to interfere with IpaA VBS3 binding to D1D2, likely affect allosteric changes leading to D1D2 oligomerization without affecting the formation of a 1:1 D1D2:aVBD complex. There are different explanations for the effects of K386D and N393D class 2 mutations that increase the rates of D1D2 monomer disappearance. These mutations may increase the rates of IpaA binding to D1D2 or may stabilize an allosteric D1D2 conformer subsequent to the formation of a 1:1 D1D2:aVBD 1:1 complex. The effects of the K139E mutation that also accelerates monomer disappearance may be explained different manner. Indeed, in apoD1D2, K139 establish a salt bridge with D389 that likely stabilize the D1D2 in the close conformation. The vinculin K139E charge inversion may therefore destabilize D1D2 to favor the formation of intermediate D1D2:aVBD complexes.

We found that the V367D predicted to disrupt the putative coiled-coil heptad motif in D2 H10-affected trimer formation, suggesting a role for this motif in IpaA-induced D1D2 oligomerization. In the structures of apo D1D2 of full-length vinculin, this motif is located at a face of H10 buried into the D2 second helix bundle both in the apo/closed and open D1D2 conformer. Exposure of this putative coiled-coil motif would require major unraveling of the D2 bundles that was not observed when using atomic force microscopy and steered molecular dynamics with pulling forces ranging from 30 to 60 pN at a single vinculin molecule level (Kluger et al, 2020). It is possible, however, that higher forces expected from bundling of actin filaments pulling on D1D2 trimers could result in D2 unfolding, leading to exposure of the coiled-coil motif and vinculin higher order oligomerization.

In Fig S8, we depicted potential steps of aVBD-induced D1D2 trimerization affected by the mutations. We posited that class 2 mutations stimulated the transition to the closed 1:1 D1D2:aVBD complex immediately occurring upon aVBD binding to apo D1D2, whereas inhibiting the subsequent step leading to the open D1D2 conformer (Fig S8). In contrast, the class 1 E143E and cysteine-clamp mutations that did not affect the rates of monomer disappearance may target a later step associated with the “opening” of the D1D2 subdomains. The V367D “coiled-coil” mutation could also target a later step impairing D1D2 oligomerization (Fig S8). It is possible that class 2 mutations favor the formation of D1D2 dimers that do not trimerize, such as those induced by aVBS1-2 (Valencia-Gallardo et al, 2023). The D389R mutation may mimic the effects of IpaA K499 on the closed D1D2 conformer, therefore explaining the absence of difference on aVBD-induced monomer disappearance, whereas preventing transition to the open D1D2 conformer (Fig S8).

Figure S8. Scheme of putative steps in the formation of D1D2:aVBD complexes. The D1D2:aVBD molar ratio is indicated. Orange arrow: mutation favoring complex formation. Orange double bars: mutation impairing complex formation. The V467D mutation targeting the coiled-coil motif in D2 may affect later stages leading to the formation of higher order vinculin oligomers.

Our previous findings based on a clamped-mutant of vinculin proficient for canonical activation but deficient for supra-activation suggest that the head-domain–mediated oligomerization of vinculin also contributes to the maturation of focal adhesions (Valencia-Gallardo et al, 2023). Consistent with a role for vinculin-mediated head domain oligomerization, when transferred to full-length vinculin, we found that these mutations affecting D1D2 trimerization also affected the formation of focal adhesions. We did not find, however, a clear correlation between the class 1 and class 2 mutations expected to affect different steps of oligomerization in vitro and distinct defects on focal adhesion formation. Our analysis, however, was limited to the size or number of focal adhesions per cell. A more detailed analysis including measurements of traction forces exerted by focal adhesions could enable a better characterization of these vinculin mutations affecting head domain trimerization. Also, in cells vinculin activation is regulated by various process including phosphorylation and binding to PI 4,5 P 2 that may also impact on its oligomerization.

Of note, the size reduction in focal adhesions associated with D1D2 mutations was more specifically observed at the levels of peripheral adhesions, whereas little difference was observed for ventral adhesions relative to parental vinculin. Ventral adhesions appeared thin and elongated, consistent with fibrillar adhesions known to remain stable independent of force (Sun et al, 2016). These observations are consistent with head domain-mediated vinculin oligomerization occurring at high force regime. As opposed to other mutations, the V367D mutation led to a drastic reduction in the number of focal adhesions but did not affect their average size. Instead, the V367D variant mostly formed elongated adhesions at the cell periphery. Whereas the role of the putative coiled-coil domain targeted by the V367D mutation deserves clarification, the effects on the focal adhesion morphology associated with this particular mutation is consistent with the impairment in a process during later steps of vinculin oligomerization and focal adhesion formation that is different than the other mutations (Fig S8).

We found that as opposed to the effects observed for all D1D2 mutations on focal adhesions, only the N393D and D389R mutations affected Shigella invasion of host cells. These mutations are predicted to impair the interaction of IpaAVBS3 in the closed but not in the open D1D2:aVBD conformer. Because in this closed conformer, D1D2 adopts a conformation similar to that of D1D2:aVBS1-2 or apo D1D2, this suggests that it occurs before the formation of the open D1D2:aVBD conformer that leads to vinculin head-domain oligomerization (Fig 4B; Valencia-Gallardo et al, 2023). In contrast, D1D2 mutations targeting the open conformer and vinculin oligomerization had no significant effects on bacterial invasion. The results suggest that IpaA-mediated vinculin supra-activation and head-domain oligomerization are not critical for Shigella invasion but are required to strengthen matrix adhesion of bacteria-infected cells. Accordingly, rather than acting at the bacteria-cell contact sites where it is injected by the Shigella T3SS, IpaA would induce the formation of vinculin oligomers diffusing at a distance from the supra-activation site to reinforce cell adhesions at basal membranes. This view is in line with the “catalytic” action of IpaA on vinculin oligomer formation observed in vitro (Valencia-Gallardo et al, 2023).