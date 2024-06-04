Submit Release
Court Odyssey/Navigator System Maintenance set for Tuesday evening.

Tuesday evening, June 4th, N.D. Courts will be performing system maintenance, which will cause documents to be unavailable within Secure Public Access.  The downtime will last from 7:00 PM Central Time through roughly 11:00 PM.  

