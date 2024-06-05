Corin Attains Australian TGA Registration of Apollo™ Robotic-Assisted Surgical Platform

Corin: Connected Orthopaedic Insight Corin Group Attains Australian TGA Registration for Apollo™

CIRENCESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corin Group, a leading robotics and AI innovator in orthopaedics, is proud to announce Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) registration of its Apollo™ robotic-assisted surgical platform and the ApolloKnee™ software application.

Jon Serbousek, CEO of Corin Group and Senior Advisor to parent company Permira commented “We are delighted to have obtained TGA registration so soon after EU MDR approval and USA FDA 510(k) clearance. This succession of regulatory achievements reflects the extensive planning, rigorous testing, and organizational excellence that have gone into developing Apollo.”

Apollo™ is Corin’s next-generation surgical platform, built on a decade of clinical success in robotic-assisted TKA.

With this technology, surgeons can personalize the knee replacement procedure based on a force-controlled balance assessment throughout the full range of motion, before making any bone cuts.

Following the pre-resection balance of the knee, the system presents an optimized surgical plan tailored to the patient’s anatomy and the surgeon’s alignment preferences. A patient-mounted, haptic robotic cutting guide is then used to assist with precise femoral and tibial cuts. Intra- and post-operative data is passively sent from Apollo™ to CorinConnect™ for streamlined follow-up, clinical research, and continuous learning.

“The development of Apollo was a multi-national effort involving surgeons and Corin team members from the United States, Europe, and Australia. With the completion of this latest regulatory milestone, we are now able to expand our limited market release access of ApolloKnee™ to all our major markets.” Said Dr Jim Pierrepont, Global Franchise Lead at Corin Group.

This milestone underscores Corin’s commitment to delivering exceptional, technology-driven healthcare solutions that improve patient lives and support medical professionals in achieving the highest standards of surgical excellence.

Corin Group

Headquartered in Cirencester, UK, and with offices worldwide, Corin is a fast-growing global company with a vision to advance orthopaedics by delivering technology-driven procedures and personalized dynamic balance to each and every total joint replacement. The unique combination of advanced robotic and AI technologies to plan, implement and learn, along with clinically proven implants, is intended to deliver improved outcomes and maximize healthcare value for patients, surgeons and healthcare providers.

