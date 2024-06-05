Afro Unicorn Releases First-Ever Kids Clothing Collaboration with Sweet Peas Co
The fast-growing lifestyle brand’s first-ever clothing collaboration with Sweet Peas Co includes bamboo pajamas, dresses, turbans and more.
Sweet Peas believes in celebrating ALL girls, and we created a collection to remind each and every one of them how truly magical they are!”FORT LAUDERDALE , FLORIDA, U.S.A., June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sweet Peas is excited to announce that it will release a line of clothing with woman-owned brand, Afro Unicorn, led by founder and CEO, April Showers. The magical collection will embrace diversity and inclusivity and will drop June 2024.
— Danielle Marder, Partner and COO of Sweet Peas
The first drop will include Ever-so-soft Essentials including bamboo pajamas, dresses, turbans, and accessories for kids, tweens, and moms. Sweet Peas offers sustainable fashions made with mom and child in mind. Sweet Peas clothing is made with organic bamboo, free of harmful substances. The material is hypoallergenic (great for all skin types), lightweight and breathable for year-round wear, Durable reinforced stitching and closures, with 360 stage-up stretch to fit in between sizes allowing for a longer fit as kids grow through key milestones.
The collection will feature the three iconic Afro Unicorns – Unique, Divine, and Magical – who empower girls to celebrate who they are.
While Afro Unicorn has an array of lifestyle products currently on the market, this is the first time Afro Unicorn is releasing an apparel collaboration.
“Sweet Peas believes in celebrating ALL girls, and we created a collection to remind each and every one of them how truly magical they are!” says Danielle Marder, partner and chief operating officer of Sweet Peas.
“My goal has always been to normalize beauty and encourage young girls to feel comfortable in their skin and embrace the crown on their heads,” says April Showers, founder and CEO, Afro Unicorn.
The Sweet Peas x Afro Unicorn limited edition collection will be available online and via Afro Unicorn’s new Roblox experience, where users will be able to access the full Sweet Peas x Afro Unicorn line of accessories. Members of the Sweet VIPeas Facebook group will get early access one hour before the public. To shop the collection, go to www.sweetpeasco.com
Follow SweetPeas.Co on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok!
About Sweet Peas: Sweet Peas founder Adriana Hummel was pregnant and laid off from corporate America in 2017 when her mompreneur spirit kicked in. Her daughter Maya was born shortly thereafter, with no hair and often mistaken for a boy until she turned 2. With a passion for fashion and design, and frustration with comfort in products in the market, Hummel had her “A-Ha Moment” and created baby turbans for her daughter that would coordinate with fashions year-round, be comfortable for all-day wear – and would become the talk of the town. Five years later, Hummel was named “Trail Blazer” by Voyage magazine.
Danielle Marder, partner and chief operations officer and mother of two, was named “Global Brand Builder” in 2022 by License Global and comes from the toy industry to join forces with Hummel to build a kids' apparel empire.
Now a powerhouse team of two moms, they’re on a mission to create an effortless lifestyle for littles offering the Sweetest Ever-so-soft Bamboo Essentials for all life’s adventures from head to toe. Now with many sold-out collections, Sweet Peas has more than 125,000 social media followers thanks to a viral moment, media coverage from local news to Vogue magazine, and global brand collaborations and partnerships.
Headquartered in South Florida, Sweet Peas can be found in-store and online, at major retailers and specialty boutiques nationwide with an expanded product line from turbans to dresses and pajamas.
About Afro Unicorn:
Afro Unicorn ® is a fully licensed character celebrating representation. It was founded by visionary founder and CEO April Showers as a conscious brand designed to positively uplift and impact women and children of color. As the creator of Afro Unicorn ®, her mission is to remind women and children of color how unique, divine, and magical they are.
Afro Unicorn’s commitment to diversity and representation is further reflected in its significant presence in Kohl's, Amazon, JCPenney, Sam’s Club, Kroger, Walmart, CVS, Hobby Lobby, and now, Target.
To learn more about Afro Unicorn ®, and how you can become part of this inspiring community, please visit www.afrounicorns.com or follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.
Subscribe to Afro Unicorn’s YouTube channel to enjoy a brand-new Afro Unicorn Kids Show featuring Eden, Olivia, Ms. April, and friends. Let the adventure begin!
As part of its indelible social impact initiative, the Afro Unicorn Foundation is committed to championing young girls, helping them discover their unique potential and become confident leaders of tomorrow. To learn more, please visit www.afrounicornfoundation.org.
About April Showers:
April Showers is the trailblazing founder and CEO of Afro Unicorn®, the first black woman to launch a licensed character brand in 40,000+ retail stores with 25 product categories. Afro Unicorn amplifies representation and inspires empowerment, reminding women and children of color how unique, divine and magical they truly are.
To learn more about April Showers, please follow her on Instagram and LinkedIn.
Beth Brett
Beth Brett Communications
+1 720-656-6544
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other