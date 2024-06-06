LOANSPARK HONORED AS SILVER STEVIE® AWARD WINNER IN 2024 AMERICAN BUSINESS AWARDS®
Loanspark, a leader in Business Lending as a Service, was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Tech Startup of the Year category in The 22nd ABA
Loanspark's visionary approach to business lending and its commitment to excellence are commendable...positioning Loanspark as a trusted leader in the fintech industry”BOSTON, MA, USA, June 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
— The Stevie Award judges
Loanspark, a leader in BLaaS (Business Lending as a Service), was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Tech Startup of the Year category in The 22nd Annual American Business Awards®. The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and nonprofit, large and small. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 11.
Founded in 2021 by visionary leaders, Michael Barnett and Sasha Yablonovsky, Loanspark has carved a distinct niche in the financial landscape since its inception. The company's advanced loan origination system and underwriting decisioning engine, enables fast processing, underwriting, and funding, enhancing service delivery to SMBs. Additionally, Loanspark's commitment to fostering economic growth and financial empowerment extends beyond traditional lending practices. The company actively engages with B2B service providers, supports underserved communities, thereby making a meaningful impact on the economy. “Loanspark's visionary approach to business lending and its commitment to excellence are commendable. The narrative effectively highlights the company's mission, leadership, and technological innovation, positioning Loanspark as a trusted leader in the fintech industry” said The Stevie Award judges.
Loanspark’s founder & CEO Michael Barnett said “This award is a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence, pushing boundaries in small business lending, and making waves in the tech industry. From innovative solutions to our passion to support SMBs and our nation’s economy, we're honored to be recognized among the best in the business.”
More than 300 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners. “While growth in much of the world economy has recovered slowly from the COVID-19 pandemic, the American economy continues to show remarkable resilience and growth,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. “Our 2024 Stevie winners have contributed to that successful recovery through their innovation, persistence, and hard work. We congratulate all our winners in the 2024 ABAs and look forward to celebrating their achievements during our June 11 awards banquet in New York.”
About Loanspark
Loanspark is a subscription-based, embedded Business Lending as a Service provider, committed to reshaping small business lending. This commitment goes beyond traditional stakeholders, as it prioritizes the needs and challenges faced by SMB owners, creating a more accessible and advantageous lending environment for their businesses. With a focus on excellence, transparency, and inclusivity, Loanspark bridges the gap between business success and community prosperity, establishing itself as a trusted leader in the financial industry.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Supporting sponsors of The 2024 American Business Awards include Melissa Sones Consulting and SoftPro.
