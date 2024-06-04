Contact: Susan Surdej, (716) 847-3239

Release Date: June 04, 2024 State Department of Transportation to Host Public Information Meeting on Proposed Highway Safety Improvement Project in Town of Amherst Open House Set for Wednesday, June 12, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Northwest Amherst Community Center The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will host a public information meeting on Wednesday, June 12, from 4 to 6 p.m. pertaining to a proposed highway safety project scheduled to begin next spring. The project will improve traffic flow, improve accommodations for pedestrians and bicyclists, and enhance safety on State Route 270, also known as Campbell Boulevard, from North French Road to the Erie County Line, and North French Road from Campbell Boulevard to Interstate 990 in the Town of Amherst in Erie County. The informal, open house meeting will be held at Northwest Amherst Community Center, located at 220 North Pointe Parkway in Amherst. The session will feature displays about the project and provide an opportunity for discussion with NYSDOT representatives, who will be available to receive comments and answer individual questions. No formal presentation will be made. The project proposes to add a two-way center left turn lane on North French Road between Campbell Boulevard and east of Landings Drive. A dedicated right turn lane will be added from North French Road westbound to Campbell Boulevard northbound. The southbound left turn lane from Campbell Boulevard to North French eastbound will be lengthened. Dedicated left turn lanes will be added on Campbell Boulevard at the intersection with Burgundy Terrace/North Parrish Drive, with shoulder work to be performed on Campbell Boulevard to conform with current standards. The traffic signal at Campbell Boulevard and North French will be replaced, and traffic signal at Campbell Boulevard and Tonawanda Creek Road will be upgraded. Sidewalks will be installed where gaps exist along the east side of Campbell Boulevard from North French Road to North Rockingham Way. Additionally, sidewalks will be installed along North French Road from Campbell Boulevard to the North French Recreation Area. Non-compliant curb ramps will be upgraded to current Americans with Disabilities Act standards. The roadside drainage will be re-established. For further information, or to request a sign language interpreter or assistive listening system, please contact Bob Schaller, assistant regional design engineer, at (716) 847-3043, or write to the New York State Department of Transportation, 100 Seneca Street, Buffalo, New York 14203, and reference Project Identification Number 5181.10. About the Department of Transportation

The New York State Department of Transportation strives to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State. Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers! For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on X or Instagram, or visit our website. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app. ###