European Heritage Awards / Europa Nostra Awards: projects from Armenia and Georgia among winners

On 30 May, the European Commission and Europa Nostra announced the 2024 winners of the European Heritage Awards / Europa Nostra Awards, co-funded by the Creative Europe programme of the European Union. This year, Europe’s most prestigious awards for heritage go to 26 winners from 18 countries across the continent, including from Armenia and Georgia.

The European Heritage Awards / Europa Nostra Awards were launched in 2002 by the European Commission and have been run by Europa Nostra ever since. The Awards identify and promote best practices in the conservation and enhancement of tangible and intangible cultural heritage, stimulate the trans-frontier exchange of knowledge throughout Europe, increase public awareness and appreciation of Europe’s cultural heritage, and encourage further excellent initiatives through the power of example.

The ‘Teryan Cultural Centre – Empowering Armenian Refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh’ project from Armenia is one of five winners in the category ‘Education, Training and Skills’.

Since 2002, the Teryan Cultural Centre has been committed to the study and preservation of Armenian and Artsakh culture. Following the armed conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh in 2020, the centre has provided a wide range of training activities to aid displaced individuals in adapting to their new lives in Armenia.

The ‘Citizens’ Rehabilitation of the Tsiskarauli Tower’ (Akhieli, Georgia) project is among seven winners in the ‘Citizens’ Engagement and Awareness-raising’ category.

Over three years, 46 Georgian and international citizens worked alongside technical experts and traditional craftspeople to restore the Tsiskarauli Tower. The project brought much-needed attention to the remote community of Khevsureti, and raised awareness of the value of Georgian heritage within Europe’s heritage.

Heritage supporters and enthusiasts are now encouraged to discover the winners and vote online to decide who will win the Public Choice Award 2024. You can cast your vote until 22 September.

The winners will be celebrated at the European Heritage Awards Ceremony 2024 on 7 October at the Romanian Athenaeum, the most prestigious concert hall in Bucharest, Romania The Grand Prix laureates and the Public Choice Award winner will receive €10,000 each.

The Call for Entries for the 2025 edition of the Awards will open in Autumn 2024.

Citizens’ Rehabilitation of the Tsiskarauli Tower, Akhieli, GEORGIA

Teryan Cultural Centre – Empowering Armenian Refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh, Yerevan, ARMENIA