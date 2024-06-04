Have your say on Creative Europe!

The European Commission has opened a public consultation to collect feedback from everyone, in addition to the organisations and individuals directly involved in or benefiting from the Creative Europe programme. Among the Eastern Partner countries, Armenia, Georgia and Ukraine are participating in different areas of the programme.

The results of this consultation will be used together with other data to inform the ongoing independent final evaluation of the 2014-2020 Creative Europe programme and interim evaluation of the 2021-2027 programme.

Collectively, these will feed into a European Commission report submitted to the European Parliament and Council of the European Union.

The evaluation will also help the European Commission to reflect on the future of the Creative Europe programme.

The consultation is open until 6 September.

