Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,776 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,851 in the last 365 days.

Have your say on Creative Europe!

The European Commission has opened a public consultation to collect feedback from everyone, in addition to the organisations and individuals directly involved in or benefiting from the Creative Europe programme. Among the Eastern Partner countries, Armenia, Georgia and Ukraine are participating in different areas of the programme.

The results of this consultation will be used together with other data to inform the ongoing independent final evaluation of the 2014-2020 Creative Europe programme and interim evaluation of the 2021-2027 programme.

Collectively, these will feed into a European Commission report submitted to the European Parliament and Council of the European Union.

The evaluation will also help the European Commission to reflect on the future of the Creative Europe programme.

The consultation is open until 6 September.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Have your say on Creative Europe!

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more