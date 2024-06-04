Hackney Publications Announces Saul Ewing as Law Firm Partner for Esports and the Law
Saul Ewing represents esports organizations and video game industry companies in connection with IP, employment, real estate and corporate matters.
Saul Ewing and its Esports Practice Group leader, Darius Gambino, are the perfect complement to ESL with their informed perspective on the legal landscape of Esports and the video gaming industry.”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hackney Publications (HP), the nation’s leading publisher of sports law periodicals, has announced that Saul Ewing will be the exclusive law firm sponsor of Esports and the Law (ESL) for the next year.
— Holt Hackney, Publisher of Hackney Publications
HP also revealed that Drexel University and its Esport Business BSBA team will become the university partner of the publication.
“Saul Ewing and the leader of its Esports Practice Group, Darius Gambino, are the perfect complement to ESL with their informed perspective on the legal landscape of Esports and the video gaming industry,” said Holt Hackney, the founder of Hackney Publications. “We are looking forward to sharing the thought leadership of Gambino and the rest of his team with the industry.”
“We are thrilled to partner with Hackney Publications on Esports and the Law,” said Gambino, “this is an ever-evolving area of law, and we will highlight the emerging trends and key legal issues over the coming year.”
Saul Ewing has been a leader in esports law with their “Lawyers With Game” podcast. The firm represents esports organizations and video game industry companies in connection with intellectual property, employment, real estate and corporate matters. You can learn more about the firm’s Video Gaming & Esports practice here: https://www.saul.com/capabilities/industry/video-gaming-esports.
Similarly, Jeffrey F. Levine, J.D., Ph.D., who is an Assistant Clinical Professor and Program Lead of the Esport Business BSBA in Drexel’s LeBow College of Business, is equally respected in the industry.
“Jeff has been instrumental in driving the growth and development of the Esport Business BSBA program, establishing himself as a thought leader in the field,” said Hackney. “We are looking forward to having Jeff and some of his highly qualified students participate in the pages of ESL.”
About Hackney Publications
Hackney Publications (HP) is the nation’s leading publisher of sports law periodicals. The company was founded by journalist Holt Hackney. Hackney began his career as a sportswriter before taking on the then-nascent sports business beat at Financial World Magazine in the late 1980s. A few years later, Hackney started writing about the law, managing five legal newsletters for LRP Publications. In 1999, he founded HP.
Today, HP publishes or co-publishes 26 sports law periodicals, including Sports Litigation Alert, which offers a searchable archive of more than 5,000 case summaries and articles. In addition, the Alert is used in more than 100 sports law classrooms any given semester.
About Darius Gambino
Darius Gambino has over 20 years of experience helping clients protect their intellectual property in the United States and abroad. Clients in industries ranging from technology and manufacturing to consumer goods and professional services rely on Darius to represent them in high-stakes patent, trademark and copyright litigation. Darius also assists clients with managing global patent and trademark portfolios, and counsels clients on enforcement strategies. He also represents clients in connection with intellectual property licensing, trade secret disputes and corporate diligence investigations.
