Armenia, Georgia and Moldova complete pilot on cross-border electronic identification

The EU-funded EU4Digital programme announced on 31 May that Armenia, Georgia and Moldova had successfully tested connecting to foreign electronic services using their national electronic IDs (eIDs). The test was conducted as part of EU4Digital’s cross-border electronic identification (eID) pilot activities between the Eastern Partner countries.

This pilot project aims to improve technical compatibility of public agencies from Armenia, Georgia and Moldova in cross-border electronic authentication.

The software – called an eIDAS-Node – currently enables European Union Member States to communicate with their counterparts in a centralised or distributed fashion for cross-border authentication. The EU’s updated EUDI regulation, previously known as the eIDAS regulation, facilitates secure cross-border transactions and aims to promote seamless digital services within the EU. 

During the cross-border eID pilot, testing was completed by the following country pairs: Armenia and Georgia; Armenia and Moldova; and Georgia and Moldova. The pilot programme follows the EU’s model but has been modified for local needs and capabilities. 

