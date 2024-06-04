EU4Business to provide €480,000 to 12 Ukrainian businesses for export development and innovation

The ‘EU4Business: Recovery, Competitiveness and Internationalization of SMEs’ project invites Ukrainian businesses that create products or services with a focus on export and/or innovation to apply for a grant and consultancy programme.

Twelve small and medium-sized enterprises will receive up to €40,000 each, as well as group and individual consultations from experts, networking sessions and other activities.

SMEs operating in the processing industry (food, light industry, mechanical engineering, construction, furniture manufacturing, etc.), creative industry (fashion, design and others), and other industries with export and innovation potential are eligible to apply.

Priority will be given to enterprises that adhere to the principles of circular economy, green economy, ecologically clean production, energy efficiency, and renewable energy.

SMEs are expected to contribute an amount equivalent to 20% of the total grant.

The deadline for applications is 25 June.

The international cooperation programme ‘EU4Business: recovery, competitiveness and internationalization of SMEs’ is jointly financed by the European Union and the German government and is implemented by the German federal company Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH. The programme aims to create better conditions for the development of Ukrainian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

