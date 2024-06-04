Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,779 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,856 in the last 365 days.

EU4Business to provide €480,000 to 12 Ukrainian businesses for export development and innovation

The ‘EU4Business: Recovery, Competitiveness and Internationalization of SMEs’ project invites Ukrainian businesses that create products or services with a focus on export and/or innovation to apply for a grant and consultancy programme.

Twelve small and medium-sized enterprises will receive up to €40,000 each, as well as group and individual consultations from experts, networking sessions and other activities.

SMEs operating in the processing industry (food, light industry, mechanical engineering, construction, furniture manufacturing, etc.), creative industry (fashion, design and others), and other industries with export and innovation potential are eligible to apply.

Priority will be given to enterprises that adhere to the principles of circular economy, green economy, ecologically clean production, energy efficiency, and renewable energy.

SMEs are expected to contribute an amount equivalent to 20% of the total grant.

The deadline for applications is 25 June.

The international cooperation programme ‘EU4Business: recovery, competitiveness and internationalization of SMEs’ is jointly financed by the European Union and the German government and is implemented by the German federal company Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH. The programme aims to create better conditions for the development of Ukrainian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

EU4Business to provide €480,000 to 12 Ukrainian businesses for export development and innovation

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more