Hangry™ Game Heats Up the Summer with a Taste Test at IGN Live
A First Opportunity to Play Hangry™: A Deliciously Fun RPG Game at IGN Live and Steam Next Fest.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hangry™ Game Heats Up the Summer with a Taste Test at IGN Live.
HUNT. EAT. EVOLVE.
Game Pill is thrilled to announce that an early playable demo of their highly anticipated snack n’ slash RPG, Hangry, will be will be featured at two major events in June: IGN Live in Los Angeles from June 7-9 and Steam Next Fest from June 10-17.
IGN Live: June 7-9 at Magic Box at the Reef
Hangry will be making a special appearance as part of the Intel booth at IGN Live, a summer fan event in Los Angeles featuring game demos, panels, interviews, and more. Taking place from June 7-9 at Magic Box at the Reef, IGN Live is the ultimate destination for gaming and pop culture enthusiasts. Attendees from around the world will have the opportunity to experience the Hangry demo firsthand.
Mike Sorrenti, Game Pill President, expressed his enthusiasm: "We are thankful for the opportunity to be part of the INTEL presence at IGN Live, and we are excited to show it off to the IGN audience at the event."
Describing the gameplay, Sorrenti continued, "Get ready to sink your teeth into the unique world of Hangry, explore the galaxy and travel to dangerous hunting grounds. Hunt, eat, and evolve to unlock new stats, new weapons, and new cooking recipes to unlock new powers and abilities."
Highlighting the importance of player feedback, he added, "We are excited to get in-person player feedback to help improve the game as we continue to refine our recipe. To try out the game visit us in person at IGN Live."
Steam Next Fest: June 10-17
Hangry will also be part of Steam Next Fest, a multi-day celebration of upcoming games where enthusiasts can explore and play hundreds of new and upcoming game demos online, including Hangry. From June 10-17, players around the world will have the opportunity to experience the Hangry demo via Steam."
I feel like a chef debuting our tasting menu,” said Sorrenti. “We will be giving players a taste of our original IP and showcasing dine-and-dash combat that we hope will leave them hungry for more. Hangry offers what we hope is a satisfying gameplay loop of hunting, eating, and evolving, providing RPG fans with a deep and rewarding experience, while also delivering light-hearted fun for all players."
For more details about Hangry™, visit the game’s official website, find assets in the press kit, and wishlist the title on Steam for updates leading up to release.
Follow Hangry on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram to learn more.
--Ends—
About Game Pill
Game Pill is one of the most experienced and established game development studios in Canada. Based in Toronto, Ontario we’ve had the pleasure of working with dozens of clients on licensed games for established IPs, bringing well-loved characters and widely known brands to life. Established in 2008, we have earned credit on over 100 games, amassing more than 10 million play sessions. With over 16 years of industry experience, Game Pill is home to a team of talented and experienced developers. Our studio develops games as work for hire and co-development projects, as well as original IP.
About IGN
IGN Entertainment is one of the leading Internet media companies focused on video games and entertainment. IGN reaches more than 360 million monthly users around the world, and is followed by more than 58MM social and YouTube followers. IGN also publishes daily content on 36 platforms including TikTok, X, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat Discover. Established in 1996, IGN is headquartered in Los Angeles, with offices in New York and London. IGN content is localized in 20 languages and 110 countries and hosted on websites and native applications on mobile, connected TV, and Xbox and PlayStation platforms.
About Intel
Intel (Nasdaq: INTC) is an industry leader, creating world-changing technology that enables global progress and enriches lives. Inspired by Moore’s Law, we continuously work to advance the design and manufacturing of semiconductors to help address our customers’ greatest challenges.
