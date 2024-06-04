WTO launches Young Trade Leaders Programme, invites applications

About the Young Trade Leaders Programme

Candidates selected to be “Young Trade Leaders” will be exceptional young people who demonstrate a clear understanding of how trade can be of benefit to people and planet. They will bring new perspectives and ideas about the role of trade and the WTO while also having the opportunity to learn about the organization's work and play a role in advancing its mission.

How to apply

Young Trade Leaders will be selected for one year. For more details on the 2024 programme and information on how to apply, consult the information note.

The deadline for applications is 5 July 2024 (23.59 CET).

Short-listed candidates will be invited to take part in an interview in July.

Benefits

Selected leaders will have the opportunity to take advantage of training courses organized by the WTO, to benefit from WTO Secretariat advice and mentoring, and to receive support when organizing WTO-related activities in their home countries.

They will not receive remuneration but they will be invited to travel to Geneva to actively participate in the 2024 WTO Public Forum in September.

Additional information on the Programme is available here.

Share