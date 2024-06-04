Submit Release
Cafe Zupas Launching New Avocado Caesar Salad on June 4, 2024

Cafe Zupas NEW Avocado Caesar Salad

Cafe Zupas is excited to launch their new Avocado Caesar Salad, available starting Tuesday, June 4, 2024 in all 77 locations.

SANDY, UT, USA, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To kick off summer, Cafe Zupas is excited to launch their new Avocado Caesar Salad, available starting Tuesday, June 4, 2024 in all 77 locations. This new salad exemplifies Cafe Zupas' dedication to fresh, high-quality ingredients and innovative flavors.

The Avocado Caesar Salad features house-made croutons prepared fresh daily and a Caesar dressing with creamy avocado blended in. This salad is complete with grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, fresh avocado, and house-chopped mixed greens.

“The new Avocado Caesar Salad was inspired by our guests' craving for the classic salad and Cafe Zupas eternal drive for highlighting our incredibly fresh ingredients,” said Chelsea Currier, head chef at Cafe Zupas. “This high protein salad is truly a perfect step into summer and Cafe Zupas is excited to offer this spin on the classic!”

With 35 grams of protein in each full serving, the Avocado Caesar Salad is designed to be both satisfying and fueling.

This announcement highlights Cafe Zupas' ongoing commitment to providing innovative and nutritious menu options. The new Avocado Caesar Salad, with its blend of fresh ingredients and high protein, is sure to be a popular addition to their offerings.

For more information, visit www.cafezupas.com

