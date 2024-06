Raising $335,000 for Families at Orange County’s Walk for Kids

Walkers cheering at the start line of the 2024 Walk for Kids RMHC inspiration family, Fred and Fran Hill, receive the Top Community Award from featured alumni family, the McSherrys Ronald McDonald House Charities® of Southern California logo

ORANGE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ronald McDonald HouseOrange County (RMHOC) celebrated its 15th Walk for Kids™ on Saturday, at Championship Soccer Stadium in Irvine, CA. With over 1,000 walkers and nearly 1,000 more donors from the community, over $335,000 was raised to support families who rely on the services, support and programs provided by RMHOC.Featured walkers included the family who inspired the founding of Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) - Fred and Fran Hill, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern California (RMHCSC) Board Chair Doug Kanner, and RMHOC Board Chair Steve Tomassi.During the opening ceremony, Executive Director Noel Burcelis recognized families in attendance who have benefited from RMHC saying, “With each person who came out today, we're saying to you that we see you, we see support you, we’re here for you, and we’re supporting a charity that looks to care for you."The top McDonald’s Owner-Operator Team Award, led by McDonald’s Frisbie Management, raised over $13,000. Team Kim Hill, led by RMHC’s inspiration family, took home the Top Community Team award with over $31,000 raised. For the second time breaking the six-figure mark, Talonvest Capital won the award for Top Corporate Team, raising over $110,000.Over 150 community and corporate volunteers supported the Walk, allowing participating walkers to enjoy music, activities, and food thanks to generous sponsors:McDonald’sCoca-ColaOrange County Soccer ClubFred and Fran HillCargillTalonvest CapitalAssurant, Inc.AdvantechVentura FoodsZenith InsuranceMorgan StanleyWiddicombe Enterprises, Inc.The Hale CorporationNew York LifeJR van Dijs, Inc.Renewal By AndersenJames Howard, An Accountancy CorporationHarmless HarvestDave & Buster’sMegaMex Foods, LLCThe Mommy CenterMad HippieOrange County Parrot Head ClubPSQ ProductionsDJ Robert ReyesAnaheim Ducks Street TeamNothing Bundt CakesJurassic PartiesAcme Balloon CompanyAlpha Delta PiKids Can CosplayAspire BakeriesSouthern California University of Health SciencesIngardia Bros. Produce Inc.Family Comes FirstWest Coast UniversityDonations will continue to be received until June 15 at www.walkforkids.org/orangecounty For media inquiries and further assistance, please contact Laura Fong at lfong@rmhcsc.org or 714-516-3675.About Ronald McDonald HouseOrange County:With a mission to provide comfort, care and support, Ronald McDonald HouseOrange County (RMHOC) is a program of Ronald McDonald House Charitiesof Southern California and serves families with children receiving medical treatment in Orange County hospitals. 2024 is the 35th anniversary of the Orange County House that is expanding from 20 to 44 guest rooms. Services include individual guest rooms and bathrooms, House and volunteer-sponsored meals, 24-hour transportation, emotional support resources, and more. Along with its two Ronald McDonald Family RoomPrograms located within children’s hospitals, RMHOC will have the capacity to serve over 5,000 guests and family members each year once expansion is complete. For more information, visit RMHCSC.org/OrangeCounty About Ronald McDonald House Charitiesof Southern California:For over 45 years, Ronald McDonald House Charitiesof Southern California (RMHCSC) has helped families with ill or injured children stay together, and close to the medical care their child needs. Through its six Ronald McDonald Houselocations, three Ronald McDonald Family Rooms, and Camp Ronald McDonald for Good Times, RMHCSC programs not only provide access to quality health care but also enable family-centered care ensuring families are fully supported and actively involved in their children's healing.