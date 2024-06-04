Sustainable Packaging Manufacturer Selects Guilford County for a New Production Facility

Clearly Clean Products, LLC, a packaging manufacturer, will create at least 80 new jobs in Guilford County, Governor Roy Cooper announced today. The company will expand its production capacity with a new manufacturing facility in the City of Greensboro.

“We are glad to welcome another innovative company to Guilford County,” said Governor Cooper. “Clearly Clean’s commitment to sustainability aligns with our values of creating a robust manufacturing economy and a healthier environment for all who call our state home.”

Headquartered in Pennsylvania, Clearly Clean manufactures 100 percent recyclable plastic food trays for the meat and produce industry. This patented design is customizable and features a unique, smooth edge to prevent leakage, especially in transport. The company’s new facility will nearly double its current production capacity to meet current and future demand of its poultry customers.

“We are excited to expand our operations into North Carolina and to become an involved local partner,” said Jimmy Herring, CEO of Clearly Clean. “This new facility will allow us to increase our commitment to sustainability as we continue to expand the ability of our customers to participate in a nature-friendly circular economy. We look forward to contributing to the community and making Greensboro home.”

While wages will vary by position, the average annual wage is estimated to be $59,006, exceeding the Guilford County average of $58,843. These new jobs could potentially create an annual payroll impact of more than $1.6 million for the region.

“Greensboro is the state’s third largest city and has been a cornerstone to some of our biggest economic development wins,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “North Carolina’s innovative research organizations, top educational institutions, and diverse workforce provide a thriving ecosystem for forward thinking companies that do business in the state.”

A performance-based grant of $200,000 from the One North Carolina Fund, dependent on a capital investment from the company of $24.9 million, will help Clearly Clean locate to North Carolina. The One NC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All One NC grants require matching participation from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“Clearly Clean will be a strong addition to the manufacturing roster in Guilford County,” said N.C. Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger. “This region is a great representation of North Carolina’s manufacturing legacy and I’m confident the company will flourish here thanks to our business-friendly climate.”

“North Carolina continues to be the ideal destination for manufacturers across all industries,” said N.C. Representative Jerry “Alan” Branson. “With a central location and robust transportation network, which includes a Piedmont International Airport, Clearly Clean joins many global companies that are within a day’s drive of 170 million customers.”

“Clearly Clean’s announcement validates the investments we’re making to attract innovative companies and grow our local economy,” said N.C. Senator Gladys A. Robinson. “Coupled with the largest manufacturing workforce in the Southeast, North Carolina is ready to help the company as they get to work in this next phase of growth.”

“This is outstanding news for Guilford County and the entire state,” said N.C. Representative Ashton Wheeler Clemmons. “Economic development is a team sport, and we’re grateful to all of our partners, economic developers, and state and local officials that helped the company with its decision to locate to Greensboro.”

In addition to the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, other key partners in this project include the North Carolina General Assembly, North Carolina A&T State University, North Carolina Community College System, Guilford Technical Community College, Duke Energy, Piedmont Natural Gas, Guilford County, GuilfordWorks, City of Greensboro, Guilford County Economic Development Alliance, and Greensboro Chamber of Commerce.

